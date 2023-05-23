Dead – Death – Obituary News : Rick Hoyt: Iconic Boston Marathoner Passes Away at 60

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Beloved Boston Marathoner and disability advocate Rick Hoyt passed away on Monday at the age of 61 due to complications with his respiratory system. Hoyt had cerebral palsy, which left him as a quadriplegic, but his disability did not stop him from pursuing his passions and breaking barriers. His father, Dick Hoyt, played a crucial role in helping him participate in various activities, and together they became fixtures at the Boston Marathon, completing the race more than 30 times.

Their inspiring journey began in 1977 when Rick expressed his desire to participate in a 5-mile fundraising run for a paralyzed athlete. Dick pushed Rick Hoyt in his wheelchair for the entire race, and this marked the beginning of Team Hoyt. Their first race paved the way for over a thousand races, including marathons and Ironmans. In 2009, they achieved a significant milestone by completing their one-thousandth race at the Boston Marathon.

The impact of their story led them to establish The Hoyt Foundation in 1989, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting inclusivity for individuals with disabilities. The foundation supports inclusion efforts for families raising children with disabilities and aims to create a more inclusive world in sports, homes, schools, and workplaces.

The Hoyts’ presence in the Boston Marathon became legendary, with their unwavering determination inspiring countless individuals. In recognition of their remarkable achievements, a statue depicting the father and son was erected near the marathon’s starting line in Hopkinton in 2013. Despite the tragic events of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, which prevented them from finishing that year’s race, they returned in 2014 to complete it.

Their involvement extended beyond the Boston Marathon, as they participated in more than 1,000 other races, including duathlons and triathlons. In 1992, they completed a 3,735-mile run and bike journey across the United States in just 45 days, showcasing their incredible endurance and dedication.

The news of Rick Hoyt’s passing elicited an outpouring of tributes from all corners. The Boston Athletic Association expressed its condolences to the Hoyt family and acknowledged Rick as a Boston Marathon icon. Former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh took to Twitter to pay tribute to Rick, describing him as an “icon and inspiration” who overcame obstacles that others deemed insurmountable. Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey also shared a statement, referring to Rick and Dick as “true icons of the Boston Marathon” who inspired people far beyond Massachusetts’ borders.

The Boston sports community, including the Bruins and Red Sox, also expressed their condolences and shared memories of the Hoyts. The Red Sox referred to Rick as an inspiration and a true marathon icon, while the Bruins extended their sympathies to the Hoyt family. The Patriots also acknowledged Rick’s passing and joined in mourning the loss of the Boston Marathon icon.

Rick Hoyt’s legacy will endure as he will always be remembered as an inspiration to many. His story of perseverance and determination has touched countless hearts and has led to greater inclusivity and accessibility for individuals with disabilities. The Hoyt Foundation will continue to promote inclusivity efforts and honor Rick’s memory.

