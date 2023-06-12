Dead – Death – Obituary News : Rickey White Passes Away – Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Rickey White Obituary, Death

The demise of Rickey Hugh B. White, who was 68 years old, is something that we are forced to inform you of with a heavy heart and a sense of profound loss. This information, which could have grave consequences, must be disseminated immediately.

Expressing Condolences

It is proper to express respect for him by either sending flowers or leaving notes of condolence on his memorial page. Both of these can be done online. This website allows you the opportunity to share recollections of the wonderful times you and your dad spent together by allowing you to post images and videos from those times.

Date and Location of Visitation

Visitation will be held on the afternoon of Friday, June 16th, 2023, from 2:00 to 3:00 PM at the Striffler-Hamby Mortuary – LaGrange Chapel, which can be found at 1010 Mooty Bridge Road in LaGrange, Georgia 30241. The date and time of the visitation have not yet been determined.

Date and Location of Memorial Service

A memorial service will be held at the location indicated earlier in the sentence on the afternoon of Friday, June 16th, 2023, at three o’clock in the afternoon. The date and location of the event have not yet been determined.

Online Guestbook

You are more than welcome to write your condolences for the family in the guestbook that has been made accessible specifically for that event, and the family will be sure to read them. The guestbook has been made available just for that occasion.

Details of Rickey White’s Passing

We are sorry to inform you that Rickey Hugh B. White, who resided in LaGrange, Georgia, died away on June 10, 2023. It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of his passing with you. He lived in the state of Georgia at the time. We want to express our deepest condolences for the inconvenience that this situation has caused you as we share this information with you.

May Rickey White rest in peace, and may his family and friends find comfort in their memories of him.

