Dead – Death – Obituary News : Riley Horne Funeral and Death in Gettysburg PA – Archive

Riley Horne Obituary, Death Cause

This is Riley’s senior picture from high school. According to the principal of Gettysburg High School, it was a “oversight” that they did not include his image in the yearbook along with that of his classmates. On the other hand, the principal made it very obvious that Riley would not be graduating. The tragic news that Riley passed away on October 9 is well known to all of us.

The Importance of Images in Yearbooks

The images allow us to recognize each individual student who was a part of that class, regardless of whether they attended for just one day, for an entire month, or for the entire year. In addition, his name was purposefully left off the “23” in the back of the yearbook, which included all of the seniors’ names. When I picked up the yearbook I had bought for Riley and found that the school had purposely left him out of it, it was a very upsetting and heartbreaking discovery for me to make.

Riley’s Inclusion in the Yearbook

Riley was a student in the class of 2023, and like the other members of his graduating class, he had his picture taken by the photographer and sent in to the school along with the rest of his classmates. The students who had senior photographs published in the yearbook are not always the ones who have fulfilled all of the prerequisites necessary to graduate and be awarded a diploma.

Preserving Riley’s Memory

Because I thought it was important that Riley’s memory be preserved, there was a page on the internet that was devoted to his name, and I contributed images to that page. Even though the school should not receive any credit for including that in the yearbook, doing so was the appropriate action to take.

