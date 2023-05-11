Dead – Death – Obituary News : Rising diabetes death toll in UK: 7k fatalities in 2020

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Diabetes Death Rate in Somerset: A Shocking Report

A shocking report has come out that last year nearly 7,000 people died due to deficiencies in the treatment given to people with diabetes in Britain. The figures in this regard were released by the Diabetes UK charity. Somerset is not an exception to this problem as the death rate due to diabetes has been steadily increasing in the county.

The Diabetes Problem in Somerset

Diabetes is a chronic disease that affects a large number of people in Somerset. According to the latest statistics from the NHS, there are around 40,000 people with diabetes in the county. This number is expected to rise to over 50,000 by 2030. The problem is not just limited to adults as there are also around 400 children and young people with type 1 diabetes in Somerset.

Diabetes is a serious condition that can lead to a range of complications if not managed properly. These complications include heart disease, stroke, kidney failure, blindness, and amputations. In Somerset, the death rate due to diabetes has been steadily increasing over the past few years. According to the latest data, there were 156 deaths due to diabetes in the county in 2019.

The Importance of Regular Check-Ups

It is possible to avoid amputations and heart attacks by providing regular check-ups to diabetics without fail. This is because diabetes can be managed effectively if it is detected early and treated properly. Regular check-ups can help to identify any problems early on and prevent them from getting worse.

Regular check-ups should include blood sugar level tests, blood pressure checks, and cholesterol level tests. These tests can help to identify any problems with blood sugar control, which is essential for managing diabetes. In addition, regular eye and foot exams are also important as diabetes can cause damage to these organs over time.

The Need for Better Diabetes Care in Somerset

The shocking report from Diabetes UK highlights the need for better diabetes care in Somerset. The report suggests that many people with diabetes are not receiving the care they need to manage their condition effectively. This is leading to unnecessary complications and deaths.

To improve diabetes care in Somerset, there needs to be a focus on prevention, early detection, and effective management of the condition. This can be achieved through better education and awareness programs, improved access to diabetes care services, and better coordination between healthcare providers.

There is also a need for more funding for diabetes research to develop new treatments and improve existing ones. This can help to reduce the number of complications associated with diabetes and improve the quality of life for people with the condition.

Conclusion

The shocking report from Diabetes UK highlights the urgent need to improve diabetes care in Somerset. The death rate due to diabetes in the county is on the rise, and many people with the condition are not receiving the care they need to manage it effectively. Regular check-ups, better education and awareness programs, and improved access to diabetes care services are all essential for improving diabetes care in Somerset.

By working together, healthcare providers, policymakers, and the community can help to reduce the number of complications associated with diabetes and improve the quality of life for people with the condition in Somerset.

News Source : Lauren

Source Link :Diabetes death rate rises in Britain; Seven thousand people died last year/