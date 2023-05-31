Dead – Death – Obituary News : Rita Corrao’s Passing Mourned by Ruffolo’s Intl Foods

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering the Life and Legacy of Rita Sharon Corrao

The passing of Rita Sharon Corrao, affectionately known as Sharon, has left a profound impact on the lives of many people. She will be deeply missed, but her legacy of love, courage, and inspiration will continue to live on in the hearts of those who knew her.

Childhood Memories

Sharon was the youngest of four children, and despite some playful sibling mischief, her family was united by love and comradery. She developed a love for nature and a strong appreciation for family ties from early-morning fishing outings with her father and big breakfasts at Frank’s Diner.

Although her family moved around a lot during her childhood, Harvard, Illinois always held a special place in her heart. She and her son Scott would often reminisce about their old travels and homes, creating treasured memories.

A Life Connected by Love

Sharon’s life became connected to the love of her life through her sister Katherine’s union with Jack Corrao. Frank, Jack’s brother, was instantly attracted to Sharon, and they spent the rest of their lives traveling together. They built a strong sense of family, despite the ups and downs of military life, raising their two children, Thomas and Scott.

As a military spouse, Sharon accepted the role of a devoted supporter while Frank served his country. The family relocated to many places, creating enduring memories through fishing excursions and bowling activities that grew their bonds. Sharon showed unshakable strength and devotion to her family’s well-being, even when Frank was sent to Taiwan during the Vietnam War.

A Life of Service and Devotion

After Frank’s retirement from the Air Force, the family settled in Kenosha’s Lincoln Park district. Sharon pursued various careers, but her real love was spending time with her expanding family. She had two sons who followed in their father’s footsteps and enlisted in the US Air Force, and three grandchildren who brought her great joy.

Sharon found comfort in her Catholic religion and became a vital member of the St. Mary’s Church community. Her commitment was evident in her work with the Catholic Women’s Club, Bible studies, and her involvement in all the church’s numerous organizations and activities. She demonstrated her ardent love for her faith and her church by her contributions to the St. Mary’s summer festival and her dedication to the community’s spiritual development.

A Legacy of Compassion and Kindness

Sharon had an uncommon insight throughout her life and embraced everyone she encountered with kindness and affection. Her deeds spoke louder than her words, and everyone she came into contact with was forever changed by her. When cancer entered her life, she bravely embraced it and saw it as a chance to see her husband Frank and the loving family members who had died before her.

As we bid farewell to Sharon, let us keep in mind the priceless teachings she imparted to us: to live without prejudice, to cherish our loved ones, and to find comfort in our religion. It is our responsibility to continue her legacy of compassion and kindness in our own lives.

Though we are saddened by Sharon’s passing, we find solace in the knowledge that our Heavenly Father has welcomed her into his arms of love. May her memory live on in the hearts of everyone who knew her, and may her spirit find eternal rest. Rest in peace, Sharon.

Rita Corrao Ruffolo’s International Foods Obituary The Guardian obits Death

News Source : the guardian obits

Source Link :Rita Corrao Obituary, Ruffolo’s International Foods Mourns Death – the guardian obits/