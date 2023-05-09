Dead – Death – Obituary News : Rita Lee, Brazilian Rock Icon, Passes Away at 75

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Rita Lee: Remembering Brazil’s Rock-and-Roll Icon

Rita Lee, a Brazilian rock-and-roll icon who sang with legendary group Os Mutantes and went on to a trailblazing solo career as one of Latin America’s first female rockers, has died at age 75, her family said Tuesday. The Latin Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, who was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2021, died at home in Sao Paulo Monday night “surrounded by the love of her entire family, as she always wanted,” relatives said in a statement posted on Instagram.

Early Life and Career

Rita Lee Jones was born on December 31, 1947, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. She grew up listening to American and British rock-and-roll and formed her first band, the Teenage Singers, at the age of 16. In 1966, she joined Os Mutantes, a psychedelic rock band that was part of the Tropicalismo movement, a cultural and political movement that challenged Brazil’s conservative society and artistic establishment.

With Os Mutantes, Rita Lee recorded five albums and became known for her powerful vocals, playful lyrics, and irreverent attitude. The band blended Brazilian rhythms, rock guitars, and avant-garde experimentation, creating a unique sound that influenced generations of musicians in Brazil and beyond.

Solo Career

In 1972, Rita Lee left Os Mutantes and embarked on a solo career that would span four decades and produce over 20 albums. She became one of Brazil’s most popular and influential singers, combining rock, pop, funk, disco, and reggae with her witty lyrics and catchy melodies.

Rita Lee’s songs often dealt with social and political issues, such as gender equality, environmentalism, and freedom of expression. She also sang about love, sex, and drugs, challenging taboos and stereotypes in Brazilian society.

One of her most famous songs, “Lança Perfume” (Perfume Spray), was a disco hit in Brazil and abroad, but also a critique of the military dictatorship’s repression of youth culture and counterculture.

Legacy

Rita Lee’s legacy as a musician, songwriter, and cultural icon in Brazil and Latin America is immense. She paved the way for female rockers and LGBT artists, and inspired generations of Brazilian musicians to explore new sounds and ideas.

Her influence can be heard in the music of artists such as Marisa Monte, Ceu, and Anitta, who have acknowledged her as a mentor and role model. She also collaborated with international musicians such as Caetano Veloso, Gilberto Gil, and David Bowie, who praised her talent and charisma.

Rita Lee received numerous awards and honors throughout her career, including the Latin Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012. She was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame of Latin America in 2014.

Final Thoughts

Rita Lee’s passing is a great loss for Brazilian and Latin American music, but her music and spirit will continue to inspire generations to come. Her rebellious and creative spirit, her humor and intelligence, and her love for life and art are a legacy that transcends borders and time.

As she once sang in her song “Ovelha Negra” (Black Sheep): “I’m not the typical girl who likes to dream about a prince charming. I’m the black sheep of the family, the one who doesn’t follow the herd.”

Rita Lee was a pioneer, a rebel, a genius, and a queen of rock. She will be missed, but her music will live on.

News Source : BarronsOnline

Source Link :Brazilian Rock Icon Rita Lee Dead At 75: Family/