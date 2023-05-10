Dead – Death – Obituary News : Rita Lee: Brazilian Rock Icon’s Death & Legacy

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Rita Lee, the legendary Brazilian rock musician and founding member of the Tropicália group Os Mutantes, has passed away at the age of 75. Her official Instagram page confirmed that Lee died on Sunday, May 8th, 2023, at her home in São Paulo, Brazil, surrounded by her family. Lee, who was often referred to as Brazil’s “Queen of Rock,” had a career that spanned six decades and was a significant influence on the Brazilian music scene. She was a talented vocalist, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist, playing instruments such as harmonica, autoharp, piano, drums, and one of the first Brazilian artists to record with electric guitar.

Rita Lee’s Cause of Death and Net Worth

Rita Lee had been diagnosed with lung cancer in 2021, and her death was a result of the illness. At the time of her passing, Lee’s net worth was estimated to be $5 million. She had accumulated her wealth through her successful music career, which spanned several decades.

Early Life and Career

Rita Lee was born in Sao Paulo, Brazil, in 1947, and began her career in music in the 1960s. She formed Os Mutantes in 1966, along with her brother duo Arnaldo Baptista and Sérgio Dias Baptista. The group quickly gained a reputation for its experimental sound, which combined psychedelic, pop, and rock elements with Brazilian rhythms and instrumentation.

The group’s debut self-titled LP, released two years after forming, featured songs co-written by Brazilian legends Caetano Veloso, Gilberto Gil, and Jorge Ben, as well as original compositions by the trio. The album also showcased the group’s use of experimental techniques, such as distortion, feedback, and musique concrète.

Os Mutantes quickly gained a devoted following in Brazil and became one of the most beloved groups in the country’s history. Their influence also extended to American rock musicians, with artists such as Kurt Cobain, David Byrne, Of Montreal, and Flea citing the group as a significant inspiration.

Solo Career and Collaborations

In 1970, Lee released her first solo album, Build Up, which featured her backing band Tutti Frutti. Over the next two decades, Lee continued to release solo albums, and her work became increasingly popular in Brazil. In 1979, she began working with her husband, Roberto de Carvalho, and they released many records together under the name Rita Lee & Roberto.

Throughout her career, Lee remained an innovative and groundbreaking artist. She was known for her eclectic sound, which incorporated a wide range of musical styles, including rock, pop, reggae, and electronic music. She was also a prolific songwriter, penning over 20 albums during her career.

Lee’s final solo album, Reza, was released in 2012, the same year she announced her retirement from live performances. Also in 2021, Lee and de Carvalho released a new song called “Change,” along with remixes of some of Lee’s most memorable work.

Activism and Legacy

In addition to her contributions to music, Lee was also a prominent social and political activist. She was known for her outspoken support of environmental and animal rights causes, as well as her advocacy for LGBT rights. Lee’s legacy as a musician and activist has left an indelible mark on Brazilian music, and her influence will continue to be felt for generations to come.

The news of Rita Lee’s passing has been met with an outpouring of grief and tributes from fans and musicians around the world. Many have praised her contributions to Brazilian music and her enduring legacy as one of the country’s most innovative and groundbreaking artists.

A public memorial for Rita Lee will be held at São Paulo’s Professor Aristóteles Orsini Planetarium on May 11th, 2023, to celebrate her life and legacy. Rita Lee may be gone, but her music and activism will continue to inspire and influence for years to come.

News Source : Surprise Sports

Source Link :Brazilian rock legend Rita Lee cause of death, obituary, net worth, age, husband, songs/