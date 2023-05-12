Dead – Death – Obituary News : Rita Lee’s Cause of Death?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

How Did Rita Lee Die?

Rita Lee Jones, a notable Brazilian rock singer, composer, and writer, gained widespread recognition as a member of the renowned Brazilian band Os Mutantes and became a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. Apart from her musical career, she was also known for advocating animal rights and following a vegan lifestyle. Her record sales exceeded an impressive 55 million worldwide.

Biography of Rita Lee

Rita Lee Jones, known professionally as Rita Lee, was a Brazilian singer, songwriter, and musician. She was born on December 31, 1947, in São Paulo, Brazil.

Lee started her career in the 1960s as the lead singer of the band Os Mutantes, which was known for its experimental and psychedelic sound. The band gained a cult following and influenced many Brazilian musicians. Lee also wrote and co-wrote many of their songs, showcasing her talent as a songwriter.

In 1972, Lee left Os Mutantes to pursue a solo career. She quickly became one of Brazil’s most popular and beloved artists, releasing a string of successful albums in the 1970s and 1980s. Her music drew from a wide range of influences, including rock, pop, funk, and samba.

Throughout her career, Lee has been a pioneer and a trailblazer in Brazilian music. She was one of the first female rockers in Brazil, and her music has been a powerful force for social and political change. Her songs often address issues such as feminism, environmentalism, and LGBT rights.

In addition to her music career, Lee has also worked as an actress, television host, and author. She has published several books, including an autobiography and a cookbook. She has also been recognized for her activism and humanitarian work, receiving awards for her contributions to Brazilian culture and society.

Lee has released over 20 albums and has sold over 10 million records. She is widely regarded as one of Brazil’s greatest musicians and a true icon of Brazilian culture.

At the age of 75, she passed away due to lung cancer for which she had been receiving treatment since 2021. The announcement of her death was made through a statement posted on her Instagram account. She died on Monday night, 8th May in Sao Paulo.

Her death was a great loss to the Brazilian music industry and to her fans all over the world. She had left a legacy that will always be remembered and cherished.

It is important to note that lung cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer deaths worldwide. It is often caused by smoking, exposure to secondhand smoke, and air pollution. Early detection and treatment are crucial in improving the chances of survival.

May Rita Lee rest in peace, and may her legacy continue to inspire generations to come.

