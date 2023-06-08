Dead – Death – Obituary News : Rita Lee’s Passing Sparks Tribute Frenzy at 75

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tribute in Abundance When Brazilian Rock Singer Rita Lee Dies at 75

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of the legendary Brazilian rock singer, Rita Lee. The singer, songwriter, and composer breathed her last on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered for years to come.

Rita Lee’s Cause of Death

Rita Lee Jones, as she was known, was a prominent figure in the Brazilian entertainment industry and a member of the band “Os Mutantes.” She was also an animal rights activist and a vegan. To date, more than 55 million recordings of her music have been sold worldwide, and her autobiography, Rita Lee: Uma Autobiografia, was the best-selling nonfiction title of the year in the country.

The singer collaborated with Sérgio Dias and Arnaldo Baptista to establish the band Os Mutantes in 1966. During that time, she also released her first two solo albums, which she crafted in collaboration with the band members. In 1976, while she was expecting her first child and under house arrest for marijuana use, she wrote the song “Arrombou a Festa” with Paulo Coelho.

Rita Lee passed away at the age of 75 after a two-year battle with lung cancer. She was at her home in Sao Paulo, surrounded by her loved ones, at the time of her passing.

Tributes Pour in for the Legendary Brazilian Rock Singer

News of Rita Lee’s passing has been trending on social media since the announcement of her death. Fans and celebrities alike have been taking to their social media pages to pay tribute to the legendary singer. Brazilian President, Jair Bolsonaro, tweeted his condolences, saying that Rita Lee was a Brazilian icon and her music would continue to inspire generations to come.

Other notable figures who have paid tribute to Rita Lee include fellow Brazilian musician, Gilberto Gil, who said that her music had shaped the Brazilian music scene and that her passing was a great loss to the country. Brazilian actress, Dani Calabresa, also tweeted her condolences, saying that Rita Lee was an inspiration to her and that she would be dearly missed.

The music industry has also paid tribute to the legendary singer. The Recording Academy, the organization responsible for the Grammy Awards, tweeted a tribute to Rita Lee, saying that her music had touched the lives of millions of people around the world.

The Legacy of Rita Lee

Rita Lee’s music has had a significant impact on the Brazilian music scene and has inspired generations of musicians. Her distinctive voice and unique style have made her an icon in the industry, and her music will continue to be celebrated for years to come. She was not only a talented musician but also an animal rights activist, a vegan, and a role model for many. Her legacy will continue to inspire people and make a difference in the world.

The loss of Rita Lee is a great loss to the world of music, and she will be dearly missed. However, her music will live on, and her legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

