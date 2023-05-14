Dead – Death – Obituary News : Riverside County Deputy Chad Bianco Dies in Car Accident – Updates

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Deputy Brett Harris: A Tragic Loss for the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its own, Deputy Brett Harris, who passed away on Friday, September 10th, 2021, as a result of injuries sustained in a crash earlier that day. The news was announced by Sheriff Chad Bianco on Sunday, September 12th.

The Tragic Collision

The collision occurred at approximately 2:15 a.m. on Friday, September 10th, at the intersection of Esplanade Avenue and State Street in San Jacinto. Deputy Harris, who was just 26 years old, was responding to a call for backup when his vehicle collided with another vehicle. The details surrounding the collision are still unclear, and the California Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.

Deputy Harris suffered serious injuries, including a “catastrophic brain injury,” according to the Sheriff’s Office. The driver of the other vehicle, a 56-year-old woman from Hemet, sustained moderate injuries while attempting to pull Deputy Harris from the wreckage. Another deputy also sustained a knee injury during the incident.

A Life of Service

Deputy Brett Harris had been a member of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office since 2018 and was working out of the Hemet Sheriff’s Station at the time of his passing. He was known for his dedication to serving his community and his fellow officers.

In a statement released by the Sheriff’s Office, it was revealed that Deputy Harris had expressed a desire to donate his organs to others in need. The Sheriff’s Office is working with his family and medical professionals to ensure that his wishes are honored.

A Devastating Loss

Deputy Harris leaves behind his wife, parents, brother, and twin sister, as well as countless colleagues and friends in the law enforcement community. The loss of such a young and promising officer has had a profound impact on those who knew him.

Sheriff Chad Bianco expressed his condolences and admiration for Deputy Harris in a statement released on Sunday. “Deputy Harris will forever be remembered for his dedication to the profession and his community,” he said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”

Honoring Deputy Harris

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office has not yet released details regarding funeral services for Deputy Harris. However, there is no doubt that his memory will be honored by his colleagues and friends in law enforcement for years to come.

Deputy Brett Harris was a shining example of what it means to serve and protect. His dedication to his community and his willingness to put himself in harm’s way for the sake of others will not be forgotten. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office and the community it serves have lost a true hero.

Riverside County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Traffic Accidents Mourning Line of Duty Death

News Source : obituary updates

Source Link :Chad Bianco Car Accident, Death, Riverside County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Has Died – obituary updates/