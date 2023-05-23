Dead – Death – Obituary News : Road Accidents Claim Several Lives in Maharashtra

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Accidents in Maharashtra: 12 Dead and Many Injured

Two separate accidents in Maharashtra have resulted in the death of 12 people on Tuesday. Many others have been injured in these accidents. The first incident occurred in Daryapur, Amravati, where a Tata Sumo collided with a truck. As a result, five members of the same family lost their lives, and seven others were seriously injured. In another accident, a container truck collided with a state transport bus in Buldhana district on Tuesday morning. Seven people died on the spot, and ten others were severely injured.

The incident in Daryapur occurred when a car with four wheels collided head-on with a truck. The family was returning home after attending a family event. The accident took place when they were passing through the Khalla area of the Daryapur police station. The impact of the collision was so severe that five people died on the spot. The injured were immediately taken to the Daryapur hospital for treatment, and later, they were shifted to the General Hospital in Amravati.

The other incident occurred in the Buldhana district, where a state transport bus collided with a container truck. The bus was traveling from Pune to Mehkar, and the accident happened when the bus was nearing the village of Palaskhed. As a result of the collision, seven people died on the spot, and ten others were severely injured. The injured were immediately taken to the nearby hospital for medical attention.

Eyewitnesses reported that the container truck collided with the bus, causing the container to overturn. The impact of the collision was so severe that the bus was crushed under the weight of the container. The driver of the bus died on the spot, and the other passengers suffered severe injuries.

The police and rescue teams rushed to the accident site and started the rescue operation. The injured were immediately taken to the hospital for medical attention. The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

These two accidents have once again highlighted the need for safe driving practices and the importance of following traffic rules. It is essential for drivers to be aware of their surroundings and drive carefully on the roads. The authorities must also take steps to ensure that the roads are safe for all users. The families of the victims are devastated, and our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time.

News Source : ETV Bharat

Source Link :মহারাষ্ট্রে দু’টি পথ দুর্ঘটনায় 12 জনের মৃত্যু, আহত বহু, several die in various road accident in maharashtra/