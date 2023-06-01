Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Road Mishap in Sonbhadra: Bike Fatally Hit by Car, Four Dead”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sonbhadra News: Bike Accident Claims Lives of Couple and their Four-Year-Old Son

A tragic accident occurred on Thursday evening near Hathwani village in the Hathinala police station area where an unknown vehicle collided with a bike on the Rewa-Ranchi National Highway. The collision claimed the lives of a couple and their four-year-old son. The incident caused chaos among the family members. On receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene and took the bodies into custody to send them for postmortem at a community health center.

Details of the Accident

Rashid Ali, a 30-year-old resident of Saudeeh, was traveling on his bike with his pregnant wife, Shahjahan, and their four-year-old son, Aslam, towards their home in Dudhi. They had stopped at a doctor’s clinic for Shahjahan’s check-up and were returning home around 4 pm. As they reached the Hathwani intersection, an unknown vehicle hit their bike at high speed. The impact was so severe that the bike’s rear wheel was thrown into the air. The couple and their son died on the spot. Shahjahan was also carrying a child in her womb who died due to the accident.

Identity of the Victims

Rashid Ali was originally a resident of Karamawan village in the Robertsganj police station area. He had been living in his in-laws’ village Saudeeh for the past few years. The news of the accident reached his native village, where family members were also shocked by the incident. Other relatives of the family rushed to the spot to assist them.

Increase in Daily Accidents on National Highways in Sonbhadra

Most parts of the national highway passing through Sonbhadra are either forest areas or small towns. Due to the presence of winding and sloping roads, the highway has become accident-prone, and incidents like these are becoming common. The majority of the highway does not have dividers, which makes it even more dangerous for the commuters. The vehicles traveling at high speed on the curvy roads are prone to accidents.

Conclusion

The accident has caused tremendous grief among the family members and has once again highlighted the issue of the lack of safety measures on national highways. The government needs to take action to make the roads safer for commuters and reduce the number of accidents that occur on a daily basis.

