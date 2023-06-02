Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Road Safety Authority Confirms 6 Deaths, Not 16”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The National Road Safety Authority corrects reported death toll from Gomoa-Okyereko road crash

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has corrected the initial reports of 16 fatalities in the road crash that occurred at Gomoa-Okyereko in the Central Region. The NRSA confirms that the actual number of deaths from the crash is six. The Authority expressed concern over the misrepresentation of the death toll by some sections of the media.

The tragic incident involved an Iveco Trakker Tanker with registration number WR 2063-10, loaded with Premix Fuel from Tema to Apam, colliding with a Neoplan bus with registration number GR 5866-L. The bus was carrying 62 passengers from Liberia en route to Buduburam. The collision occurred at approximately 4:30 am on Tuesday, March 30, 2023.

48 passengers are currently receiving medical attention at the Trauma Hospital in Winneba and the Winneba Municipal Hospital. Eight passengers managed to escape the crash unharmed. The NRSA expressed its condolences to the families of the deceased and the victims of the crash.

Adherence to road safety measures

The NRSA called on the public, especially drivers travelling along the Accra-Kumasi and Accra-Cape Coast roads, to adhere to speed limits, avoid reckless overtaking, and refrain from driving while fatigued. The Authority also urged passengers to actively advocate against any behaviours or actions by drivers that put their lives at risk.

Furthermore, the NRSA reiterated its call for the expansion of major roads and highways in the country. It also appealed to the media to exercise caution in reporting road traffic accidents by verifying facts and figures from reliable sources before publication.

The statement concluded by emphasizing that road safety is a shared responsibility that requires the collective effort of all individuals. Everyone must prioritize and adhere to basic safety practices to reduce the risk of accidents.

Conclusion

The Gomoa-Okyereko road crash is a reminder of the importance of adhering to road safety measures. The NRSA’s clarification on the death toll serves as a cautionary tale for the media to verify information before publishing it. The Authority’s call for the expansion of major roads and highways in the country is also crucial in reducing the risk of accidents. However, it is ultimately up to each individual to prioritize road safety and take responsibility for their actions on the road.

News Source : The Ghanaian Standard

Source Link :National Road Safety Authority clarifies death toll as six, not 16/