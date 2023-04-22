Rob Brydon witnessed a comedian three days prior to their passing – United Kingdom KNews. Refrain from making any reference to fox.

Rob Brydon Pays Touching Tribute to Friend Barry Humphries

Comedian Rob Brydon has paid tribute to his close friend, Barry Humphries, who passed away aged 89. The Dame Edna Everage star died on Saturday evening at St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney following complications from hip surgery. Brydon had visited Humphries just three days prior to his passing and fondly remembered his friend as “making me laugh” until the very end. The Welsh comedian took to Twitter to pay his respects and describe Humphries as ‘a true great who inspired me immeasurably’.

Tributes have been pouring in from the comedy world, with the likes of Ricky Gervais and Rory Bremner also acknowledging the iconic Australian entertainer. Gervais tweeted that Humphries was a “comedy genius” and an “all-time great,” while Bremner described him as “lightning quick, subversive, mischievous, widely read, deeply knowledgeable about art, music and literature and savagely funny.”

Humphries had a seven-decade career entertaining fans with his satirical characters, including Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson. A family statement issued to the Sydney Morning Herald thanked fans and hospital staff for their “support and good wishes.” Humphries’ family also remembered him for his “unique wit and generosity of spirit” and noted that “the characters he created, which brought laughter to millions, will live on.”

With Brydon, Gervais, Bremner and millions of fans worldwide mourning the loss of one of comedy’s most beloved figures, the legacy of Barry Humphries’ humour and talent will undoubtedly endure for generations to come.