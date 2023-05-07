Dead – Death – Obituary News : Rob Laakso’s Cause of Death: Multi-Instrumentalist Passes at 44

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Guitarist Rob Laakso, Longtime Member of Kurt Vile and The Violators, Dies at 44

The music world is mourning the loss of Rob Laakso, the guitarist and multi-instrumentalist who had been a longtime member of Kurt Vile and The Violators. Laakso passed away at the age of 44, according to a statement from his wife, Mamie-Claire Cornelius, who confirmed his death on Instagram.

Fans and fellow musicians alike have paid tribute to Laakso, who had been part of the band since 2011. Cornelius shared a photo of Laakso with their children, revealing that they had told him about their day at school just a day before his passing. She expressed her heartbreak and the love she had for her husband, thanking him for the beautiful life they had together.

While Cornelius did not disclose the cause of Laakso’s death, it had been previously reported that he had been battling cholangiocarcinoma, a rare and aggressive form of bile duct cancer.

Laakso’s career in music began with his work as a guitarist in Swirlies, appearing on several of the band’s albums. He went on to become a member of several other bands, including Mice Parade, Amazing Baby, Diamond Nights, and the Wicked Farleys. He eventually became Kurt Vile’s recording partner, playing in both his band and solo music projects.

In 2022, Laakso marked his last studio record with Kurt Vile with the album “Watch My Moves.” He also embarked on a solo project, Raw Bell, releasing a self-titled EP. In an interview with WECB just months before his passing, Laakso spoke about his desire to continue making music and performing in shows.

The music community has been quick to express its condolences and pay tribute to Laakso, who was beloved for his talent and his kindness. His legacy will live on through his contributions to the music world and the memories he left behind.

