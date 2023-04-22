Dead – Death – Obituary News : Rob McCall Death: Obituary and Cause of Death

Rob McCall, a renowned figure, has passed away. The cause of his death has not been disclosed yet. He will be remembered for his contribution and influence in various aspects of life.

Remembering Rob McCall

A Life Well-Lived

Rob McCall, a beloved member of the Baton Rouge community, passed away in his sleep on Friday morning, April 21, following a lengthy illness. He leaves behind a lasting legacy of kindness, dedication, and service to others.

The Awanadjo Almanac

For more than three decades, Rob’s voice could be heard on WERU’s Awanadjo Almanac, a weekly program that explored the natural world and the community around us. Even as he battled illness, Rob continued to share his love of nature with listeners each week.

A Banking Legend

After graduating from LSU, Rob joined the army as a second lieutenant before returning to Baton Rouge to work at the Louisiana National Bank. Over the course of 27 years, he built a reputation as an extraordinary, fair, and diligent leader in the banking sector. He was one of the founding members of Alliance Bank, which later merged with Iberia Bank to become First Horizon.

A Community Leader

Rob was deeply committed to serving his community and giving back to others. He volunteered his time and talents to many organizations, including Volunteers of America, the Capital Area United Way, the St. James Place Foundation, Family Services, and Cancer Services of Greater Baton Rouge. He was also a founding member of the Sunrise Rotary Club and held several leadership positions at St. James Episcopal Church, including President of the Day School Board, Associate Vestry, and Treasurer of the Vestry.

A True Friend

Throughout his life, Rob maintained friendships with many of his childhood pals who remained active participants in their Supper Club for the past half century. He was known for his kind, generous, and thoughtful nature, and never spoke ill of others.

Final Thoughts

Rob’s passing is deeply felt by all who knew and loved him. His legacy of service, kindness, and dedication to others will live on through the many organizations he supported and the countless lives he touched. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.