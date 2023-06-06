Dead – Death – Obituary News : Robbie McKinley: Skateboarding Legend’s Fate

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Robbie McKinley: A Legend in Skateboarding, Photography, and Art

The skateboarding community lost a true icon on March 28, 2023, when Robbie McKinley passed away at the age of 43. Born in Los Angeles to Mr. McKinley and Yvonne McKinley, Robbie grew up with a passion for skateboarding that would shape his life and career.

As a teenager, Robbie moved several times in pursuit of his dreams. He spent time in the Inland Empire and Florida before returning to Los Angeles to film a promo for the skate team Society USA, who had already taken notice of his talent. He later became one of the founders of the Society skate team, contributing to modern skateboarding and shaping the sport into what it is today.

Robbie was known for his unique skateboarding approach and was nicknamed McCrooks. One of his most famous highlights was performing a front heelflip at UCLA. His talent and style made him a legend in the skating community.

In addition to skateboarding, Robbie was also a photographer and artist. He graduated from the California Institute of Art and worked for over 10 years as an interactive designer specializing in product design. He worked with companies like MySpace, Amazon, and HP.

In his final months, Robbie traded the hectic life of Los Angeles for Hawaii, where he found solace in surfing and the calm waters of the island. He continued to remember his younger days skating on Instagram, where he had a strong following.

Robbie was married and had a daughter named Jennifer Geckas. His close friend, Mackenzie Eisenhour, confirmed his death on Instagram with a flashback photo of Robbie sitting in an armchair on the sidewalk. He called Robbie “one of the best people I’ve ever had the privilege of knowing” and remembered him as “probably my favorite skate style of all time in its heyday.”

Skateboarder Jimmy Pelletier paid tribute to Robbie on Facebook, recalling how they met in 1998 when their tours intersected in Canada. He remembered Robbie’s unusual style and how he managed his team well. He sent his love and prayers to Robbie’s family.

The skateboarding community and beyond are mourning the loss of Robbie McKinley, a true legend in skateboarding, photography, and art. His talent, unique style, and contribution to the sport will never be forgotten.

Robbie McKinley Skateboarding legend Death of Robbie McKinley Cause of death of Robbie McKinley Is Robbie McKinley alive or dead?

News Source : NEWSTARS Education

Source Link :Who was Robbie McKinley? How did the legendary skateboarder die? Alive or dead/