Dead – Death – Obituary News : Robert Bob Passes Away: Cause of Death & Prayers

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Robert (Bob) Middleton – A Legend in the Mitcham Community

The Committee of Management extends its deepest condolences to the Members of Mitcham in the wake of the passing of Robert (Bob) Middleton OAM on May 21st, 2023. Bob was a revered member of the Mitcham community for a significant portion of its history.

A Life Member of Mitcham Bowling Club

Bob’s unwavering dedication and commitment to the sport of bowling earned him the status of a life member of the Mitcham Bowling Club. He was known as “bowling royalty” not just in Victoria but across the entire country. Bob’s induction into both the Bowls Victoria Hall of Fame and the Bowls Australia Hall of Fame was a testament to his unmatched contribution to the sport of bowling. He was the first person to be inducted into both halls of fame.

A Mentor and Junior Coach

Bob’s impact extended beyond the sport of bowling. His exceptional work as a mentor and junior coach earned him the respect and admiration of state legislators and senators. Many of them cherished the opportunity to be educated by a person of such stature in their area. Bob served as an inspiration to many during his long and successful career.

A Fond Farewell

During this difficult time, we keep all of Bob’s loved ones in our thoughts and prayers. Bob’s contribution to the bowling community and beyond will never be forgotten. His passing is a great loss to the Mitcham community and beyond. We will be in touch soon to discuss funeral services and the necessary preparations.

Robert Bob obituary Robert Bob death cause Robert Bob funeral arrangements Robert Bob obituary prayers Remembering Robert Bob

News Source : obituary prayers

Source Link :Robert Bob Obituary, Robert Bob Has died – Death Cause – obituary prayers/