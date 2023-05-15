Dead – Death – Obituary News : Robert Bourne Funeral Details: Updates

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Robert Bourne: A Cherished Husband, Father, and Brother

On May 9, 2023, Uranquinty lost a beloved member of their community. Robert Bourne, a local who had previously lived in “Weemont,” passed away peacefully in the Wagga Wagga Base Hospital. He was a cherished and kind husband to Pamela, who he doted on and gave his full and undivided attention to. He was also a revered and cherished father and father-in-law to his children and their spouses, including Amanda and Locky, Katrina, Elizabeth, Susan, and Garry, as well as his grandchildren, including Lachlan, Hannah, Jamie, Darcy, Georgia, and Claudia. Poppy Bob, as he was affectionately known, held a special place in all of their hearts.

A Respected Brother and Brother-in-Law

Robert was also a respected brother and brother-in-law to his extended family. He was survived by his siblings Shirley and Col Curtis, Alan and Carol, Ros and Chris Jones, Margaret and Luxton Walker, John and Barbara Rodham, Elizabeth and Rodney Parsons, and Stephen and Jenny Rodham. He was also the brother of Valma, who had passed away some time ago at the age of 85. Each of his siblings held a special place in his heart, and he was held in equally high esteem by them.

A Memorial Service of Thanksgiving

To honor Robert’s memory, a Memorial Service of Thanksgiving was held at the Wesley Uniting Church in Wagga Wagga on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 2:30 PM. Friends, family, and members of the community were invited to attend and pay their respects. After a private interment at The Rock Lawn Cemetery, the service proceeded. The Wesley Uniting Church is located at the corner of Tarcutta Street and Johnston Street in Wagga Wagga, and the service was open to anyone who wished to attend.

Remembering a Cherished Husband, Father, and Brother

Robert Bourne was a beloved member of the Uranquinty community, and his passing was felt by all who knew him. He was a devoted husband to Pamela and a cherished father and father-in-law to his children and grandchildren. He was also a respected brother and brother-in-law to his extended family. His memory will be honored and cherished by all who knew him, and he will be remembered fondly for years to come.

Robert Bourne obituary Robert Bourne death Robert Bourne funeral detail Robert Bourne memorial service Robert Bourne obituary updates

News Source : obituary updates

Source Link :Robert Bourne Obituary, Death, Funeral Detail – obituary updates/