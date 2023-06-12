Dead – Death – Obituary News : Robert Brown Dickerson, 80, of Plymouth Passes Away.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering the Life and Legacy of Robert Dickerson

Early Life and Career

Robert Brown Dickerson was born on December 8, 1942, in Martin County to his parents, Roy Samuel and Ethel Lilley Dickerson. He grew up in Plymouth, North Carolina, where he attended school and developed a strong work ethic. After completing his education, he joined the workforce and was employed by the Weyerhaeuser Corporation, where he worked as an assistant operator until his retirement.

Community Involvement

Robert was an active member of the Plymouth First Baptist Church, where he served on the Building and Grounds Committee and was a member of the Baptist Men’s group. He was deeply committed to his faith and dedicated his time and resources to supporting the church community.

Family Life

Robert was married to Phyllis Ann Woolard, and they had two sons, Gary D. Dickerson and Joey B. Dickerson. Robert was a devoted husband and father, and he took great pride in his family. He was also a beloved grandfather to his four grandchildren, Justin, Chelsea, Wesley, and Sophie, and his great-grandchild, Grant Robert Dickerson.

Farewell to a Beloved Community Leader

On June 10, 2023, Robert passed away at the ECU Medical Center in Greenville at the age of 80. He leaves behind a legacy of service and dedication to his family and community. The funeral ceremony will be held on June 13, 2023, at the Plymouth First Baptist Church, where Robert was a devoted member. The ceremony will be presided over by Pastor Paull Harrington, and a burial will take place at Hillside Memorial Gardens after the service.

Memorial Donations

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Plymouth First Baptist Church Building and Grounds Fund. Donations can be sent to the following address: PO Box 400, Plymouth, North Carolina 27962.

Final Thoughts

Robert Dickerson was a beloved member of his community, and his passing leaves a void that will be difficult to fill. He will be remembered for his kind heart, his unwavering faith, and his commitment to serving others. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Robert.

