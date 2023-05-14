Dead – Death – Obituary News : Robert Butler Reportedly Passes Away – Updates

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The passing of Robert Butler, who was 69 years old and lived in Hernando, Mississippi, is something that we are sorry to notify you about. Robert passed away on May 11, 2023. On that date, Mr. Butler passed away after a long battle with cancer. The funeral and burial for Robert Butler will take place at a later time and date than was initially planned.

His parents, Robert and Lois Butler, as well as his sisters Sally Tackett and Phyllis Cariota, left before he did, and he was the last one left behind in the family. His grandparents were also his parents at that point.

Along with him, his son Bradley Butler had already passed away before he did. Before he went away, he was the sole living member of his family; all of his other relatives had passed away before him.

His family includes his wife, Janet Butler; his children Christy Allen (Ringo), Rebecca Rosenthal (Anthony), and Emily Williams; his daughter-in-law Sarah Butler; his siblings Joyce Watson (James) and Tracy English (Shanna); and his grandchildren Alexandra Allen, David King, Madison Hewell (Kenny), Destinee Hewell (Dalton), Morgan Walters (Alex); Erik Rosenthal; Ava Rosenthal; Noah Rosenthal; Melinda Williams; and In addition to this, he has six great grandchildren who, after he is gone, will be responsible for carrying on the traditions of their family.

