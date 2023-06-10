Dead – Death – Obituary News : Robert Hanssen’s Fate: Ex-FBI Agent and Russian Spy Found Dead in Prison

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Robert Hanssen, former FBI agent and one of the most notorious spies in US history, was found dead in his cell at a federal prison in Florence, Colorado on Monday, June 5th. Hanssen had been serving a sentence of 15 consecutive life terms for selling US intelligence to the Russian government. While the exact cause of death has not been revealed, sources suggest that it was due to natural causes.

Robert Hanssen began his career with the FBI in 1976 and is believed to have approached a Soviet Central Agency in 1979 to offer his services as a spy. He confessed to being driven by monetary gain, rather than any ideological motive. Over the years, Hanssen passed on classified information to Russian operatives in exchange for large sums of money, totaling over $1.4 million in cash, jewels, bank assets, and luxury watches.

Hanssen’s collaboration with Russian operatives continued for years, as he provided information on electronic surveillance, wiretapping, and counter-surveillance. He was also responsible for evaluating whether certain Russian spies could be trusted to act as double agents. In 1985, Hanssen received $100,000 for informing the KGB about three Russian spies who were secretly collaborating with the FBI. In 1987, he was asked by the FBI to investigate the same information leak that he himself was responsible for.

The FBI and CIA launched a joint investigation into American moles in 1994, and American investigators paid a KGB agent for secret tapes of various conversations. One of the American agents recognized a voice that matched Hanssen’s. In 2000, Hanssen was promoted as a ploy by the FBI to ensure that he did not realize he was being closely watched.

In 2001, Hanssen began to suspect that he was under surveillance by the FBI. On February 18th of that year, FBI agents arrested him after he left a package with sensitive information for a Russian contact in Yellowstone Park. His arrest was announced two days later on February 20th.

Robert Hanssen was imprisoned at ADX Florence, considered the most reliable maximum-security prison in the US. His death has been reported as a sensitive case, and no further details have been released by authorities. Hanssen’s story serves as a reminder of the dangers of espionage and the importance of safeguarding national security.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :What happened to Robert Hanssen? Former FBI agent turned Russian spy found dead in Colorado prison/