Dead – Death – Obituary News : Robert Holman, British Playwright, Passes Away

Remembering Robert Holman: A Tribute to a Beloved Playwright

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Robert Holman, a beloved playwright whose work has been produced since the 1970s at the RSC, the West End, Royal Court Theatre, and elsewhere in the UK. Holman died on Friday, December 3, 2021, at the age of 69.

A Legacy of Inspiration

Robert Holman was an acknowledged inspiration for some of the younger generation of British playwrights, including David Eldridge and Simon Stephens. In fact, the three collaborated on “The Thousand Stars in the Sky” in 2010, which was performed at the Lyric Hammersmith. Holman’s influence on the world of theatre extended beyond his contemporaries and helped shape the future of British theatre.

An Accomplished Career

Throughout his career, Holman was a resident dramatist at both the Royal Shakespeare Company and the National Theatre. His contributions to the arts were vast and varied, and his work will continue to be celebrated by theatre enthusiasts around the world for years to come.

A Heartfelt Outpouring of Condolences and Tributes

The news of Robert Holman’s passing has triggered an outpouring of heartfelt condolences and tributes from friends, family, colleagues, and those who knew him. The Coronet Theatre shared a post via social media, expressing their sadness and gratitude for having had the opportunity to collaborate with the playwright:

“We’re very sad to learn of the death of beloved playwright, friend and artist of the Coronet Theatre, Robert Holman. We were blessed to collaborate with Robert, presenting world premieres of his work, with A Breakfast of Eels in 2014, and The Lodger this October. Thank you, Robert, for allowing us to present your beautiful, masterful plays on our stage. Your work influenced a whole generation of playwrights and you will be sorely missed.”

These sentiments are echoed by many, as the world mourns the loss of a visionary playwright and artist.

A Lasting Legacy

Robert Holman’s contributions to the world of theatre will not soon be forgotten. His work will continue to inspire and influence generations of playwrights to come. As we remember his life and legacy, we can take comfort in knowing that his artistic spirit will live on through his work and the countless lives he touched throughout his career.

Rest in peace, Robert Holman.

