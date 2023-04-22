Dead – Death – Obituary News : Robert J. O’Toole Obituary: Death Cause Revealed

The obituary of Robert O’Toole reports that Robert J. O’Toole has passed away. The cause of death has been detailed by fox obituary.

Robert O’Toole: A Life Well-Lived

On Tuesday, April 18, 2023, Robert J. O’Toole Jr. passed away at the age of 89 in Cedar Grove, New Jersey, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Montclair, New Jersey, to Robert J. O’Toole Sr. and Sarah (née McWilliams) O’Toole, Robert spent his childhood in various communities across the state. However, it was the time he spent with his grandfather in Essex Fells that remained one of his fondest memories.

After serving as a Staff Sergeant in the United States Army during the Korean War and receiving an honorable discharge in 1959, Robert went on to work at Westvaco in Manhattan, New York. During his time there, he rose through the ranks to become a supervisor for the quality control of papermills.

However, it was his dedication to his community that defined him. Robert was an active member of Cedar Grove, serving on the Town Council for many years and then as Mayor for three consecutive terms (2005–2006, 2010–2011, and 2013–2014). In addition to his political service, he was also a volunteer firefighter in Cedar Grove for 45 years, coached local sports teams, and was an active Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader.

Robert is survived by his six children, Robert O’Toole III, Sharon Gebhardt, Diane O’Toole, Kevin O’Toole, Eileen O’Toole, and John O’Toole, as well as his 10 cherished grandchildren and nine adoring great-grandchildren. Sadly, he was preceded in death by his parents, his dedicated wife, Young Ok O’Toole, and his son, Brian.

A visitation will be held on Friday, April 21, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Shook’s Cedar Grove Funeral Home, located at 486 Pompton Ave. in Cedar Grove. Family and friends will have the opportunity to share words of rememberance and reflection at 1:00 p.m.

Robert’s life was one of service, dedication, and love. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Rest in peace, Robert O’Toole.