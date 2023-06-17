Dead – Death – Obituary News : Robert Jolly Funeral and Visitation Information

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Robert Jolly Obituary: Remembering a Life Well-Lived

Robert Walton Jolly, a resident of Uno, passed away on June 16, 2023, at the age of 82. Born and raised in Hart County, Robert served in the United States Air Force as a jet engine mechanic and B52 crew chief. After retiring from farming, he became a co-owner of Jolly’s Shell Service in Uno. Robert was a man of many hobbies, including music and woodworking. He held a certification for private pilot and enjoyed flying in his spare time.

A Life of Accomplishments

Robert Jolly lived a life filled with accomplishments. He served his country proudly in the United States Air Force as a jet engine mechanic and B52 crew chief. After his service, he became a farmer and later, a co-owner of Jolly’s Shell Service in Uno. Robert was also an accomplished musician and woodworker. He held a certification for private pilot and enjoyed flying in his spare time.

The Legacy He Leaves Behind

Robert Jolly leaves behind a rich legacy. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, sister, and brother. He is survived by two children, a son, Joe Jolly (and his wife Dana), and three grandchildren, Anthony Jolly (and his wife Laura), Daniel Jolly (and their friend Sarah), and Hannah Mitchell (and her companion Grant), and two great-grandchildren. Robert is also survived by two sisters, Dean Bush and Marilyn Kerr, a close friend named Viola Riggs, and his much-loved dog Buddy.

Celebrating His Life

A funeral service for Robert Jolly will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 11 AM CST at the Winn Funeral Home. Burial will take place at the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 23, from 4-7 PM CST and on Saturday from 8 AM CST until the time of the service. The family has requested that donations be sent to Hosparus Care of Barren River/Bowling Green in lieu of flowers.

Final Thoughts

Robert Jolly lived a life filled with accomplishments, hobbies, and loved ones. His legacy will live on through his family, friends, and community. As we say goodbye to Robert, let us celebrate his life and all the joy he brought to those around him.

Robert Jolly obituary Robert Jolly death Robert Jolly funeral Robert Jolly visitation Robert Jolly obituary archive

News Source : obituary archive

Source Link :Robert Jolly Obituary, Death, Funeral Abd Visitation – obituary archive/