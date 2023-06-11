Dead – Death – Obituary News : Robert Mills Passes Away: Cause of Death Unknown

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Robert Mills Obituary: Remembering a Life Well-Lived

Robert “Robb” Mills’ time on earth was cut short when he passed away on June 10th, 2023, leaving behind 57 years of life yet to be lived. He was a lifelong resident of Roanoke County, where he was born and raised. Sadly, he was the last surviving member of his family, having lost both his mother Jan Mills and father Jeffrey Craig before him. Robb was their third and final child, their only son, and an only child.

Remembering Robb’s Love for Cats

Robb had a special place in his heart for his feline friends, particularly his cats. He was a huge cat lover and never missed an opportunity to show his affection for them. He lived life to the fullest and always tried to find joy in every moment. One of his favorite pastimes was spending time with his friends at the local park, where he would conduct research on the local bird population and have in-depth conversations with the birds. This brought him immense happiness.

Leaving Behind Loved Ones

Robb is survived by his siblings Michael Mills and Sharon Prillaman (Jim), as well as his nephews Ryan and Tyler Prillaman. He also leaves behind his dear friend Marvin “Bud” Hickson and his special friend Sondra Dunn. Though he is no longer with us, his loved ones will always cherish his memory.

A Life Well-Lived

Robb’s passing is a reminder to us all to live life to the fullest and cherish the moments we have with our loved ones. He was always optimistic and looked on the bright side of things, even in difficult situations. His love for cats and nature brought him immense joy, and he shared that joy with those around him. Though he is no longer with us, his spirit lives on in the memories of those who knew him.

Farewell, Robb

In conclusion, we say farewell to Robert “Robb” Mills, a kind soul who left us too soon. Though he may no longer be with us, his legacy lives on through his loved ones and the memories they hold close. Rest in peace, Robb.

