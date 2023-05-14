Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Robert Simmons of Co Tipperary Passes Away – Updates”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Robert Simmons Obituary, Death

The family of Robert William Simmons, who had most recently been located at Newchapel, Clerihan, Clonmel, County Tipperary, Ireland, has suffered a loss due to the passing of a member. His hometown was in Surrey, which is located in the United Kingdom. Robert William Simmons was born there.

Passing Away

Bob went away in a calm and serene manner on Friday afternoon at Tipperary University Hospital. He was surrounded by his devoted wife at the time of his passing. He had been dealing with his illness for some time. It was said that the passing was a serene experience. His son David had already passed away before he did, and he will be missed tremendously by his heartbroken wife Averil, daughter Lisa, step-daughter Lisa-Jayne, step-son Scott, grand-daughter Hollie, sister Vera, son-in-law Stephen, nephews, nieces, extended relatives, neighbours, and friends.

Visitation

Visitors will be able to pay their respects to the deceased at the Condons Funeral Parlour in Clonmel on Monday from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. The body will be present throughout those hours.

Funeral Arrangements

On Tuesday, the body will be transferred, and afterwards it will be brought to the Old St. Mary’s Church in Clonmel. On the day of the funeral, immediately following the procession at eleven in the morning, there will be a service for the departed. The cremation will take place at The Island Crematorium in Cork at two o’clock in the afternoon, directly following the memorial ceremony that will be held earlier in the day.

Final Words

Robert William Simmons will be missed by his loved ones and friends, but he will always be remembered for his kind heart and gentle spirit. May he rest in peace.

