Dead – Death – Obituary News : Robert Winston Passes Away: Death Cause and Prayers

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Robert Winston: A Dedicated Brother, Officer, and Veteran

It is with heavy hearts that we remember the life and legacy of Robert Winston, who passed away on May 17, 2023. Robert was born to Charles Winston and Claire Winston, and was a loving brother to Susan Winston of Sarasota, Florida, Paul Winston of Anchorage, Alaska, Stephen Winston of Walpole, Joseph Winston of Walpole, Charles Winston of Walpole, Sheila DePippo of Onset, David Winston of Readville, and his late brother Jack Winston.

A Life of Service

Robert served his country both in the United States Navy and as a member of the military during the Vietnam War. He was a dedicated member of the American Legion Post 18 in Dedham, Massachusetts, where he lived for many years.

After his service in the armed forces, Robert continued to serve his community as a member of the Dedham Police Department. He had over 30 years of experience in law enforcement and was promoted to the rank of sergeant during his time in the United States Marine Corps.

A Commitment to Honor

Throughout his career, Robert volunteered his time and energy to serve in the Department of Justice’s Honor Guard. He was also a detective for a significant portion of his career, and gained a wealth of expertise in this capacity.

A Loving Brother

Robert was a dedicated and loving brother to his siblings, including Sheila DePippo of Onset and David Winston of Readville. He was a reliable and supportive brother to Charles Winston of Walpole, and a beloved sibling to his late brother Jack Winston.

In Memory

Robert Winston will be remembered for his commitment to service, honor, and family. His legacy will live on in the lives of those he touched, and his memory will be cherished by all who knew him.

Rest in peace, Officer Winston.

Robert Winston death announcement Remembering Robert Winston Robert Winston funeral arrangements Tributes to Robert Winston Robert Winston legacy and impact

News Source : obituary prayers

Source Link :Robert Winston Obituary, Robert Winston Has Died – Death Cause – obituary prayers/