Dead – Death – Obituary News : Robin Aiello’s Death: Bio, Age, and Cause

Marine Biologist Lecturer at Silversea Cruises, Robin Aiello has passed away.

The marine biologist and guide Robin Aiello, a native of Cairns, Queensland, Australia, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023. According to a post by her brother Lloyd Paul Aiello on her Facebook page, she passed away in Massachusetts, USA. Wild Earth Expeditions also shared about the death of Robin on Facebook.

Robin wrote her ‘Funeral’

In her letter, Robin said clearly that she does not want a funeral. We should all “celebrate her life in our own special way,” she wished. In case this ever occurred, she asked for a message to be put on her Facebook page.

From Robin to all:

“My dearest friends – I have loved you with all my heart, and will miss laughing and crying with you. But I will still be here for you when you need me – just look out to the ocean and know that I am close and that I am still loving you. Thank you for being such an amazing collection of souls, each with your own special spirits that have added so much to my life. It has been an amazing life, and I have loved every minute (well, almost every minute). Do not cry – but instead, find something really funny and have a massive belly laugh – I will hear you and laugh along with you. Be well, stay well and know that you still have a friend ‘out there’ who loves you very much!”

Robin Aiello Cause of Death

Robin Aiello cause of death was cardiac arrest condition.

The statement released by Robin Aiello’s family stated that she passed away unexpectedly and suddenly due to a cardiac condition. According to the family, Robin Aiello underwent substantial open heart surgery 12 years ago.

The family wrote,

“It was a miracle she survived it then, and afterwards she continued on with her most amazing life of which each of you was a part. She always knew that her heart might suddenly fail at any time, and yet lived each day to the fullest.”

Robin Aiello cause of death has left the community inconsolable.

Who was Robin Aiello?

Robin Aiello was a Silver Explorer Expedition Cruiseship, a Marine Biologist Lecturer at Silversea Cruises, and an Expedition Leader at Wild Earth Expeditions (Sydney, Australia).

Australian city of Cairns, Queensland, is the hometown of Robin Aiello. Her school was Phillips Academy. She was the sister of Brooke Devine and Lloyd Paul Aiello. Almost all of Robin Aiello’s life has been spent in or near the oceans. She graduated with high honors from Harvard University with degrees in evolutionary biology and marine biology.

She spent 4 months in Antarctica sleeping on the ice and diving beneath it, 2 weeks living underwater in the Caribbean studying corals, cave diving in the Pacific, snorkelling with minke whales, and diving with thousands of sharks, including Great Whites and Makos, after completing her education.

“It is my breadth of adventures and experiences, combined with the vast changes that I have witnessed in the environment over several decades, that I share with my guests on Silversea’s expeditions. I believe that it gives them a broader understanding of the magnificent environments through which they are traveling.” – Robin Aiello, Silversea Expedition Team Member

Robin came to Australia in 1992 to work as a coral reef researcher and instructor at many Australian research institutions. With an emphasis on the preservation, management of resources, interpretation, and teaching of coral reef settings, she now owns and operates her own environmental consultancy business.

A crucial component of the business’ activities is acting as a conduit between regional communities and governmental institutions. She frequently gives the opening address at international conferences and study groups that are organised by the Smithsonian Institution.

She has travelled to most of the world’s continents, including Antarctica, the Arctic, the Great Barrier Reef, the Caribbean, South America, Southern and Western Africa, the South Pacific, French Polynesia, the British Isles, and the Indian Ocean. Since 2004 she has worked on adventure cruise ships.

Awards

Robin plays a key position in Wild Earth Expeditions as our Expedition Leader, a lecturer in marine biology, and a top-notch dive/snorkel leader. She most recently got the Australian EcoWarrior Award and the International Earth Ambassador Award.

