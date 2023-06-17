Dead – Death – Obituary News : Robo Shankar: A Prominent Actor

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Drug Awareness Rally Held at Private College Campus in Ramapuram, Chennai

A drug awareness rally was recently held at a private college campus in Ramapuram, Chennai. More than 200 students marched with banners against drug addiction. The event was graced by the presence of actor Robo Shankar, who spoke passionately about his own struggles with addiction and the importance of creating awareness among students.

Robo Shankar’s Emotional Speech

Speaking on the occasion, Robo Shankar recounted his own struggles with addiction and how it had affected his health and life. He shared how he had been bedridden for 55 months and had been on the brink of death due to his addiction. He also revealed that he had even contemplated suicide at one point.

Robo Shankar stressed the importance of creating awareness among students about the dangers of drug addiction and how it can ruin lives. He urged the students to stay away from drugs and to seek help if they are struggling with addiction.

Robo Shankar’s Rise to Fame

Robo Shankar is a popular actor and comedian who gained fame through his appearances on the small screen. He first rose to fame with the show ‘Kalakkappovatu Yaaru’ which was aired on Vijay TV. Following the success of this program, he participated in many other programs broadcast on TV.

In addition to his work on the small screen, Robo Shankar is also active in the film industry. He has appeared in several hit movies and is known for his impeccable comic timing and acting skills.

Creating Awareness About Drug Addiction

The drug awareness rally held in Ramapuram is an important initiative to create awareness about drug addiction among students. Drug addiction is a serious problem that affects people of all ages and backgrounds. It can have devastating consequences on an individual’s health, relationships, and life in general.

Creating awareness about drug addiction is essential to prevent it from spreading and to help those who are struggling with addiction. Initiatives like the drug awareness rally held in Ramapuram are a step in the right direction to create awareness and educate people about the dangers of drug addiction.

Conclusion

The drug awareness rally held in Ramapuram was a resounding success, thanks to the participation of more than 200 students and the inspiring speech by actor Robo Shankar. The event has helped to create awareness about drug addiction and the importance of seeking help if one is struggling with addiction.

We need more such initiatives to create awareness about drug addiction and to help those who are struggling with addiction. It is our collective responsibility to create a society that is free from the scourge of drug addiction and where people can live healthy and fulfilling lives.

Comedian Robo Shankar Tamil actor Robo Shankar Robo Shankar movies Robo Shankar comedy scenes Robo Shankar latest updates

News Source : Jsnewstimes

Source Link :Actor Robo Shankar.! » Jsnewstimes/