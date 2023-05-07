Dead – Death – Obituary News : Rock-and-roll Pioneer Billy ‘The Kid’ Emerson Dies at 97

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Why Internet Explorer 11 is not supported and what it means for your web browsing experience

As of May 7, 2023, Internet Explorer 11 (IE 11) is no longer supported by most websites. This means that if you are using IE 11 to access a website that has dropped support for it, you may experience issues such as slower loading times, broken features, or even complete inability to access the website.

Why is this happening?

IE 11 is an outdated browser that was first released in 2013. Since then, web technologies and standards have evolved significantly, making it difficult for websites to maintain compatibility with IE 11 without sacrificing performance and security. In addition, Microsoft has ended support for IE 11 in 2022, meaning that no new security updates or bug fixes will be released for it.

What are the alternatives?

The good news is that there are plenty of alternative browsers that you can use to access the web. Some of the most popular ones include Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Apple Safari, and Microsoft Edge (the successor to IE). These browsers are not only more up-to-date and secure, but also offer better performance and a wider range of features.

How to switch to a new browser?

If you are still using IE 11 but want to switch to a different browser, here are the steps you can follow:

Download and install the new browser of your choice. You can do this by visiting the respective website and clicking on the download button. Set the new browser as your default browser. This will ensure that whenever you click on a link, it will open in the new browser instead of IE 11. To do this, go to the settings or options menu of the new browser and look for the “Make default” or “Set as default” button. Import your bookmarks and settings from IE 11. Most browsers allow you to import your bookmarks, passwords, and other settings from IE 11 during the installation process or through a separate import tool. This will save you time and effort in setting up your new browser. Uninstall IE 11 (optional). If you no longer need IE 11, you can uninstall it from your computer to free up space and avoid any potential security risks. To do this, go to the Control Panel > Programs > Programs and Features, find IE 11 in the list of installed programs, and click on Uninstall.

What are the benefits of using a modern browser?

Switching to a modern browser can bring many benefits to your web browsing experience. Here are some of the most notable ones:

Faster loading times. Modern browsers are optimized for speed and can load web pages much faster than IE 11. Better security. Modern browsers have advanced security features such as phishing protection, automatic updates, and sandboxing that can protect you from online threats. Improved compatibility. Modern browsers support the latest web technologies and standards, making it easier for websites to work seamlessly across different devices and platforms. More features. Modern browsers offer a wide range of features such as tabbed browsing, extensions, built-in search engines, and more, that can enhance your productivity and convenience.

In conclusion, if you are still using IE 11, it’s time to switch to a modern browser for a better web browsing experience. While it may take some time to get used to a new browser, the benefits are well worth it. Plus, with most websites dropping support for IE 11, you may have no other choice but to switch if you want to access the full range of online content.

