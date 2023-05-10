Dead – Death – Obituary News : Rock Band Poster Artist Frank Kozik Dies at 61

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Alt-Rock Poster Artist Frank Kozik Dies at 61

Frank Kozik, the graphic artist known for his contributions to the music industry, has passed away at the age of 61. His wife, Sharon, confirmed the news with a statement on his Instagram page, saying that Kozik died on May 6. His death has left the music industry heartbroken, as he played a significant role in designing album covers and tour posters for rock bands for decades.

Kozik’s Legacy

Kozik was a man larger than himself who became an icon in each of the genres he worked on. He was a forceful presence in the music industry and beyond, changing the industry and others through his art. He loved his wife, his cats, classic muscle cars, mentoring others, and Disneyland. His legacy, like all great masters, will live on through his art and our memories of him.

His family has requested privacy during this difficult time. Meanwhile, a memorial service for Frank Kozik is being arranged, and his cause of death is yet to be confirmed to the public.

Kozik’s Career

Kozik started his career by creating show posters and flyers for bands in Austin, Texas, where he used to serve in the US Air Force. He soon expanded his empire and became known nationally and internationally.

He savored the peak of his career during the 1980s and 1990s when he was tapped to create posters and art-related materials for several music acts, including the Beastie Boys, Pearl Jam, the Offspring, the Melvins, Queens of the Stone Age, and the White Stripes, to name a few.

After focusing on his works in the music industry, he launched his printing shop and created Man’s Ruin record label.

Why Kozik Stopped Working in the Music Industry

Despite having a blooming career in the music industry, Kozik soon stopped working at the scene and went out of music.

In a 2010 interview with Jeremy Riad, he revealed that he quit because of the “fking aholes” who wanted to build the little fort. He compared the current situation to what they experienced in the past: seeing everyone work together to “make cool things happen.”

As bands started to have their platforms, Kozik reportedly began to hate it and ultimately got out of the music scene.

Remembering Frank Kozik

Frank Kozik was a visionary artist whose contributions to the music industry will be remembered for years to come. He was a master of his craft and left an indelible mark on the industry. His legacy continues through his art, which will be treasured by fans and art lovers alike.

Rest in peace, Frank Kozik.

