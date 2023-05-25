Dead – Death – Obituary News : Rock Icon Tina Turner Passes Away at 83

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tina Turner, the Queen of Rock and Roll, has passed away at the age of 83 after a long illness. The musical behemoth and pioneering soul-turned-rock star had suffered ill health in recent years, being diagnosed with intestinal cancer in 2016, and having a kidney transplant in 2017.

Born Anna Mae Bullock on November 26, 1939, in Nutbush, Tennessee, Turner was raised in a family that picked cotton for a living. She sang in the church choir as a child, and as a teenager, she sang her way into Ike’s band in St Louis. Ike Turner, her abusive husband, gave her the name Tina Turner and trademarked it in case she left him and he wanted to replace her in his act. He quickly became abusive when Turner tried to leave the group early on after having got a sense of his mercurial character, he hit her with a wooden shoe stretcher.

Despite the abuse, Turner made her recorded debut under the name with the Ike and Tina Turner single “A Fool in Love” in July 1960, which broke the US Top 30 and started a run of respectable chart success. But it was their live performances that made them a sensation. Ike toured the Ike and Tina Turner Revue aggressively on the Chitlin’ Circuit – including in front of desegregated audiences, such was their commercial power.

In the second half of the 60s, the duo were courted by many of rock’s biggest names. Phil Spector produced the 1966 single “River Deep – Mountain High”. They supported the Rolling Stones in the UK and later the US, and stars including David Bowie, Sly Stone, Cher, Elvis Presley, and Elton John came to their Las Vegas residency. The duo was a chart-making, Grammy-winning force in the 1970s – a run that came to an end when Turner left Ike, who had been consistently violent and unfaithful, in 1976.

Her last single with the group was “Baby, Get It On”, from the 1975 film adaptation of the Who’s rock opera “Tommy,” in which she starred as Acid Queen, a character of the same name of her second solo album. In the divorce, finalized in 1978, Turner came away with just two cars and the rights to her stage name.

Turner continued pursuing a solo career, though it would take until she released her fifth album, 1984’s “Private Dancer”, for her to supplant the old image of the shimmying rock’n’roller with one of a powerful, mullet-sporting, leather-clad pop icon. She credited Buddhism and particularly the practice of chanting with positively affecting her life in the 1980s. Outside music, she starred in “Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome” opposite Mel Gibson in 1985.

Turner published her first memoir, the global bestseller “I, Tina,” in 1986, which was later adapted into the 1993 film “What’s Love Got to Do With It?” starring Angela Bassett as Turner. In 1995, she sang the theme tune to the James Bond film “GoldenEye”. Turner announced her retirement in 2000, a year after releasing her final solo album, “Twenty Four Seven,” though she would return to the stage in 2008, performing at the Grammy Awards with Beyoncé, and for a final tour to mark 50 years of her career.

In 2021, the acclaimed documentary film, “Tina,” chronicled her life. Turner collaborated on the musical “Tina” with Phyllida Lloyd, which premiered in 2018 and won Laurence Olivier and Tony awards for its respective West End and Broadway runs. Turner often said she did not relate to the “invincible” persona that others put on her.

Turner is survived by her second husband, German music executive Erwin Bach. They married in July 2013 after 27 years together and lived in Switzerland. Her first child, Craig Raymond Turner, died in July 2018. Last year, Turner said that following her other son Ronnie’s death at the age of 62 that he “left the world far too early”. She is survived by two of Ike Turner’s sons, Ike Turner Jr and Michael Turner, whom she adopted.

In 2020, Turner told the Guardian that despite having some serious health problems, the last 10 years of her life had embodied her ideal vision of happiness. “True and lasting happiness comes from having an unshakeable, hopeful spirit that can shine, no matter what. That’s what I’ve achieved, and it is my greatest wish to help others become truly happy as well,” she said.

Tina Turner will be remembered as one of the defining pop icons of the 1980s, a music legend, and a role model. Her impact on rock and roll and the music industry will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, Queen of Rock and Roll.

News Source : Yara Sameh

Source Link :Legendary Rock ‘n’ Roll Singer Tina Turner Dies Aged 83/