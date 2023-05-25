Dead – Death – Obituary News : Rock icon Tina Turner passes away at age 83 in Switzerland

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tina Turner, Legendary Soul Singer, Dies at 83

Tina Turner, the iconic soul singer known for her powerful vocals, dynamic stage presence, and hits like “Proud Mary” and “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” passed away on Wednesday at her home in Küsnacht, Switzerland. She was 83 years old.

Turner’s career spanned over five decades, beginning in the late 1950s when she started singing with Ike Turner and the Kings of Rhythm. Her bluesy voice and frenetic dancing style quickly made her the group’s star attraction, and the ensemble was soon renamed the Ike and Tina Turner Revue.

The group became one of the premier touring soul acts on the chitlin’ circuit, and after opening for the Rolling Stones, Turner’s rock-influenced sound began to attract a wider, predominantly white audience. Her version of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Proud Mary” became the group’s first Top 10 hit and earned a Grammy Award for Best R&B Vocal Performance by a Group.

However, Turner’s marriage to Ike was troubled and abusive, leading to a painful breakup in the late 1970s. Her career faltered as a result, but in 1984, she released the album “Private Dancer,” which marked a major comeback and established her as a pop superstar.

The album featured hits like the title track, “Better Be Good to Me,” and “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” which won three Grammy Awards for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance. The album sold over five million copies and established Turner as a worldwide phenomenon.

Over the years, Turner continued to tour and release music, selling over 100 million concert tickets and earning numerous accolades, including induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1991 and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018.

Turner’s legacy as a pioneering female artist in the male-dominated music industry cannot be overstated. Her raspy vocals, sexual magnetism, and explosive energy made her an unforgettable live performer and one of the most successful recording artists of all time. She will be deeply missed by fans around the world.

News Source : William Grimes

Source Link :Tina Turner | Legendary rock’n’roll singer Tina Turner dies aged 83 at her home in Switzerland/