Dead – Death – Obituary News : Rock legend, 83, mourned as tributes pour in

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tina Turner: Remembering the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll

Tina Turner, the legendary singer known for her powerful voice and electrifying performances, passed away on November 26, 2021, at the age of 81. Turner sold more than 200 million records and won 12 Grammys in a career that spanned more than five decades and produced a catalogue of hit songs including River Deep (Mountain High), What’s Love Got To Do With It, and The Best.

Her death after a long illness has prompted a deluge of praise and tributes for the woman dubbed the “Queen of rock ‘n’ roll”. From fellow musicians to civil rights advocates, Turner’s impact on the world of music and beyond was undeniable.

The Rolling Stones frontman, Mick Jagger, said Turner was “inspiring, warm, funny and generous”. The prime minister of Australia, Scott Morrison, spoke about the star’s death in a radio appearance with WSFM, saying, “She was a legend who overcame domestic violence and trauma. She provided a soundtrack to our lives.”

Turner’s influence on sports was also apparent, with her iconic anthem Simply The Best becoming synonymous with rugby league in Australia. Nine Entertainment Editor Wilkins hailed Turner’s stage presence, saying, “When she walked on that stage, she absolutely owned it.”

Motown legend Diana Ross paid tribute to her contemporary, while Jimmy Barnes famously collaborated with Turner, which he called a “highlight” of a very storied career. The ultra-prolific author Stephen King let Turner’s words speak for her, saying, “Sometimes you’ve got to let everything go – purge yourself. If you are unhappy with anything… whatever is bringing you down, get rid of it. Because you’ll find that when you’re free, your true creativity, your true self comes out.”

Even the US space agency had to make their feelings known, tweeting, “We’re grateful for the memories Tina Turner’s music helped create.”

Angela Bassett, who was nominated for an Oscar playing Tina Turner in the 1993 biopic What’s Love Got To Do With It, called Turner a “queen”. In a statement published by Variety, Bassett said, “Through her courage in telling her story, her commitment to stay the course in her life, no matter the sacrifice, and her determination to carve out a space in rock and roll for herself and for others who look like her, Tina Turner showed others who lived in fear what a beautiful future filled with love, compassion, and freedom should look like.”

Turner’s impact on women in music was also acknowledged, with Welsh crooner Tom Jones saying she was a “one of a kind” talent, and Gloria Gaynor saying Turner had paved the way for many women in music.

From fashion to sports, music to civil rights, Tina Turner’s impact was felt far and wide. She left a legacy that will continue to inspire generations to come. As fashion titan Giorgio Armani said in a statement, “In life, she was like she was onstage – pure energy. I am deeply saddened.”

Rock icon tribute Celebrity death tributes Music legends remembered Iconic musician’s legacy Mourning the loss of a music legend

News Source : Adam Vidler

Source Link :Tributes pour in for rock icon who has died aged 83/