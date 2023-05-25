Dead – Death – Obituary News : Rock legend mourned as he passes at 83

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tina Turner: Remembering the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll

The music industry and fans around the world are mourning the loss of Tina Turner, one of the most iconic and influential recording artists of all time. The legendary singer passed away at the age of 83 after a long illness, leaving behind a legacy that includes more than 200 million records sold, 12 Grammy Awards, and a catalogue of hit songs that spanned over five decades.

Born Anna Mae Bullock in Nutbush, Tennessee, Turner faced many challenges in her early life, including poverty, racism, and domestic violence in her marriage to musician Ike Turner. However, she overcame those obstacles and rose to fame as a solo artist, becoming known for her electrifying performances, powerful vocals, and signature dance moves.

Turner’s music blended rock, soul, R&B, and pop, and her hits such as “What’s Love Got To Do With It,” “Proud Mary,” and “Simply The Best” have become timeless classics that continue to resonate with audiences today. Her influence on other artists and genres was immense, and she was often referred to as the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

In addition to her music career, Turner was also an actress, author, and philanthropist. She was a survivor of cancer and a supporter of various charities, including those focused on health, education, and human rights.

Her death has prompted an outpouring of praise and tributes from fellow musicians, actors, and fans around the world. Mick Jagger, Anthony Albanese, and many others have expressed their admiration for Turner’s talent, resilience, and impact on the music industry.

In Australia, Turner had a special connection, having recorded the iconic sports anthem “Simply The Best” for the National Rugby League in 1991. The song became a fixture at sporting events and a cultural touchstone, and Turner performed it at the 1993 Grand Final in Sydney.

Turner’s legacy will continue to inspire and influence generations of musicians and fans, and her music will remain a testament to her talent, artistry, and spirit. As the world mourns the loss of the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, we celebrate her life and the extraordinary impact she had on music and culture.

