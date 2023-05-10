Dead – Death – Obituary News : Rock Legend Rita Lee Dies at 75

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The world was rocked by the news of Brazilian singer Rita Lee’s passing at the age of 75. The performer, known as the “Queen of Rock,” died at her home in Sao Paulo on May 8, surrounded by her family and loved ones, according to a statement on her Instagram account.

A Star in the Sky

Rita’s son, Joao Lee, took to Instagram to pay tribute to his mother, saying she had become “a star in the sky.” He praised her incredible life, calling her “ahead of her time” and expressing his infinite admiration for her.

He went on to say that it was an honor and privilege to be her son, and that her values had been instilled in him. Joao expressed his gratitude for her strength, courage, sense of justice, genius, sensitivity, and good humor, among other qualities.

Despite his sadness over losing his mother, Joao said she was eternal and that her legacy, history, and art would live on forever. He vowed to continue spreading her joy and making people happy.

A Musical Career Spanning Decades

Rita Lee’s musical career began in the 1960s with the band Os Mutantes. Her flamboyant costumes and unique sound quickly earned her the title of “Queen of Rock.” The band’s album “Forbidden Fruit” sold 200,000 copies and featured hits like “Now Only Missing You” and “Ovelha Negra.”

In later years, Rita toured globally and became a vocal advocate for animal rights and a vegan lifestyle. She leaves behind her husband Roberto do Carvalho, also a musician, and their two children.

