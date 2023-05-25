Dead – Death – Obituary News : Rock legend Tina Turner passes away at 83

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Music Legend Tina Turner Passes Away at 83

The music industry has lost one of its greatest icons as Tina Turner passed away on May 24 at the age of 83. Known as the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Turner was celebrated for her fiery performances and powerful vocals that left audiences in awe. She died at her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland after a long illness.

A Life of Achievements

Turner was one of the most successful musicians in rock history, with Billboard Top 40 hits spanning four decades. She received numerous accolades, including Grammy Awards, a Kennedy Center Honor, and induction into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame. Her remarkable career earned her a place in music history and a reputation as one of the greatest performers of all time.

Her life was recently documented in the HBO documentary Tina, which chronicled her journey from a tumultuous marriage with musical partner Ike Turner to her rise as a solo artist. Her escape from the abusive relationship was a harrowing experience that inspired many women around the world.

Private Life and Retirement

Since 1994, Turner had been living in Switzerland with her husband, German actor and music producer Erwin Bach. In 2013, she became a Swiss citizen. She battled several serious health problems, including a stroke, intestinal cancer, and total kidney failure that required an organ transplant.

In 2008, Turner announced that her Tina! 50th Anniversary Tour would be her last, and she largely retired from the music industry after that. She turned her attention to her private life, focusing on her relationship with Bach. The couple married in 2013, after decades of being together.

Turner made one of her last public appearances in 2018 at the premiere of the London musical based on her life story, Tina. The musical detailed every turbulent moment of her 50-year singing career, showcasing her incredible talent and resilience.

A Music Legend and a Role Model

The news of Turner’s passing was shared by her publicist Bernard Doherty via a statement, which read, “Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”

Turner’s influence on the music industry and her inspiring journey as a survivor of abuse have left a lasting impact on generations of fans and artists. Her music will continue to inspire and move people for years to come, and her legacy will live on as one of the greatest performers of all time.

News Source : ANI

Source Link :Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll Tina Turner dies at 83/