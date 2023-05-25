Dead – Death – Obituary News : Rock ‘N’ Roll Icon Tina Turner Dies at 83

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tina Turner: The Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll

Introduction

Tina Turner, born Anna Mae Bullock, is a legendary singer, songwriter, and actress who rose to fame in the 1960s as the lead singer of Ike and Tina Turner Revue. Over the years, Turner has become an icon in the music industry, known for her powerful vocals, electrifying performances, and signature dance moves. However, in recent years, Turner has been battling with a prolonged illness that has affected her health and well-being.

The Illness

Turner has been battling with health issues for several years now. In 2013, she suffered a stroke and had to undergo emergency surgery to remove a kidney tumor. Following the surgery, Turner retired from music and moved to Switzerland with her husband, Erwin Bach. However, in 2016, Turner revealed in her memoir, “My Love Story,” that she had been diagnosed with intestinal cancer in 2016. The cancer had spread to her liver, and she had to undergo a life-threatening surgery to remove it.

Despite the surgery being successful, Turner has been struggling with the effects of the illness. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Turner revealed that she had lost her appetite, and her weight had dropped to 73 pounds. She also revealed that she had to learn how to walk again and had to use a wheelchair to move around. However, Turner remains positive and optimistic about her recovery and is determined to continue living her life to the fullest.

The Impact

Turner’s illness has had a significant impact on her life and career. She was forced to cancel her 2018 musical, “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical,” in London due to her health issues. The musical, which tells the story of Turner’s life and career, was a critical and commercial success and was set to debut on Broadway in 2019. However, Turner’s health issues forced her to postpone the Broadway debut until late 2019.

The illness has also affected Turner’s personal life. In an interview with The New York Times, Turner revealed that she had considered assisted suicide due to the unbearable pain caused by her illness. However, she changed her mind after learning about Switzerland’s laws on assisted suicide. Turner also revealed that she had signed up for assisted suicide in Switzerland but had not made a final decision.

The Legacy

Turner’s legacy in the music industry is undeniable. She has sold over 200 million records worldwide, making her one of the best-selling music artists of all time. Turner has won numerous awards throughout her career, including eight Grammys, and has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Turner’s impact on popular culture is also significant. She is known for her signature dance moves, including the “Tina Turner wiggle,” and her influence can be seen in the work of many contemporary artists, including Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, and Christina Aguilera.

The Future

Despite her health issues, Turner remains positive and optimistic about the future. In an interview with Rolling Stone, she revealed that she was working on new music and hoped to release it soon. She also expressed her desire to perform again, saying, “I’m ready to go. I’m ready to be seen. I’m ready to be onstage again.”

Turner’s fans around the world continue to support her and wish her a speedy recovery. Her legacy as the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll will continue to inspire generations of music fans for years to come.

News Source : Quint Entertainment

Source Link :Tina Turner, Queen of Rock 'N' Roll, Passes Away at 83/