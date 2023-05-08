Dead – Death – Obituary News : Rockabilly’s Saloon Member Randi Van Lanen Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Randi Van Lanen Obituary – Death: Member of Rockabilly’s Saloon, Randi Van Lanen Passes Away

According to an online obituary posted on Monday, May 8, 2023, Member of Rockabilly’s Saloon, Randi Van Lanen has passed away unexpectedly. However, the cause of death was not disclosed.

Rockabilly’s Saloon share the devastating news on their official Facebook page saying:

Rockabilly’s Saloon Mourns The Loss of Randi Van Lanen

“We are extremely saddened by the tragic and unexpected loss of Randi Van Lanen. She was a dear friend and a beloved member of our Rockabilly’s family. Her light, strength, and beauty spread far and wide amongst her loved ones and community.”

“In her time with us she had made such an impact on many of our lives. She is truly loved, not just by us but by so many others in this world. Randi you are truly one of a kind & your radiance will continue to exist with us all. We love you and may you rest in peace. ”

The Legacy of Randi Van Lanen

Randi Van Lanen was a beloved member of Rockabilly’s Saloon, a community of music lovers and enthusiasts who shared a passion for rockabilly music and its rich history. Her presence in the community was felt by all, as she was known for her warmth, kindness, and infectious energy. Her love for music was contagious, and she inspired many to explore the world of rockabilly and appreciate its unique sound and style.

As we mourn the loss of Randi Van Lanen, we also celebrate her life and legacy. Her impact on the rockabilly community will never be forgotten, and her memory will continue to inspire and uplift those who knew her. Rest in peace, Randi Van Lanen.

Conclusion

The passing of Randi Van Lanen is a great loss to the rockabilly community and to all who knew her. Her legacy and impact will never be forgotten, and her memory will continue to inspire us all. Our heartfelt condolences go out to her family and loved ones during this difficult time. May she rest in peace.

