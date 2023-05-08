Dead – Death – Obituary News : Rodeo Legend Dies: May 7, 2023

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Larry Mahan: Remembering a Rodeo Legend

Larry Mahan, one of the most celebrated and influential rodeo cowboys of all time, passed away on May 7, 2023, at the age of 79. He was surrounded by his loving family at his home in Texas, where he had been battling bone marrow cancer for over three years. His death was announced by the ProRodeo Hall of Fame, which inducted him in 1979 as part of its inaugural class.

A Record-Breaking Career

Mahan was a six-time world all-around champion, a record that stood for 24 years until it was broken by Ty Murray in 1998. He also won two world titles in bull riding and one in saddle bronc riding, making him one of the most versatile and accomplished competitors in rodeo history. He was known for his fearless style, his charismatic personality, and his passion for the sport.

Mahan was born on November 21, 1943, in Salem, Oregon. He started riding horses at a young age and competed in his first rodeo when he was 14. He joined the Rodeo Cowboys Association (later renamed the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association) in 1963 and quickly rose to prominence. He won his first world all-around title in 1966 and repeated the feat for five consecutive years from 1968 to 1972. He also won the world bull riding title in 1965 and 1967 and the world saddle bronc title in 1969.

A Beloved Icon

Mahan’s dominance in the arena was matched by his popularity outside of it. He was featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated in 1972 and starred in the Academy Award-winning documentary The Great American Cowboy in 1974. He also appeared in several movies and television shows, such as The Last Hard Men, The Fall Guy, and Walker, Texas Ranger. He was a mentor and a friend to many young rodeo stars, such as Don Gay, Tuff Hedeman, and Cody Lambert.

A Lasting Legacy

Mahan retired from rodeo competition in 1977 but remained active in the industry as a businessman, a commentator, and a promoter. He launched his own line of Western wear and accessories, which became a global brand. He also hosted several rodeo events, such as the Larry Mahan Invitational and the Larry Mahan Challenge of Champions. He was a vocal advocate for animal welfare and supported various charitable causes.

Mahan is survived by his four daughters, Kelly, Kari, Kristi, and Kelli; his son-in-law, Cody; his grandchildren, Colton, Cooper, Cash, and Cade; and his sister, Linda. He was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Connie, who passed away in March 2023.

A Final Tribute

Mahan’s legacy will live on through his achievements, his contributions, and his fans. He will be remembered as a legend, an icon, and a hero of rodeo.

