Roger Payne Obituary, Death

The news that Dr. Roger Payne had passed away came to us the day before, and our hearts were filled with sadness as we took in the information. I was thinking of Roger while we were filming a magnificent fin whale yesterday, before I heard out that he had passed away. I was oblivious to the fact that he had passed away at the time.

A Whale of a Campaigner

In 1977, while I was attending the Marine Mammal Conference in Bergen, Norway, I had the pleasure of finally meeting Roger in person for the first time. His zealous campaigning on behalf of whales left an indelible mark on my mind. Roger was the one who recorded the sounds of the humpback whales, and those recordings may now be discovered on board the Voyager spacecraft, which is currently flying to a location that is way outside of our solar system.

A Mentor, Friend, and Role Model

Everyone who was around him looked up to him as a mentor and a friend at the same time. My former next-door neighbor is a brilliant educator, and he is also a good friend. Together, they have been a tremendous role model for my son, Tiger. He is a kind and charming individual. Our deepest sympathies go out to his wife, Lisa Harrow, and the rest of his family on the passing of their loved one.

