Dead – Death – Obituary News : Rogers councilman dies

Rogers City Councilman Passes Away

Published by U.S. News on 04.05.2023

Mark Kruger, a long-time Rogers city council member, passed away recently, leaving behind a legacy of almost 35 years in public service, including a decades-long career in local politics. The City of Rogers expressed its condolences in a Facebook post, stating that Councilmember Kruger was a dedicated public servant who tirelessly worked to improve the community.

A Life of Service

Mark Kruger was first elected to the Rogers city council in November 1988 and went on to serve on the Community Service Committee, the Public Safety Committee, and as the Chair of the Transportation Committee. His contributions to the city were numerous and impactful, and he will be deeply missed by his colleagues and constituents alike.

A Legacy That Will Live On

Rogers Mayor Greg Hines spoke about Kruger’s positive impact on the community, saying, “I am deeply sorry to hear about the passing of Mark Kruger. It is always difficult to lose someone who has made a significant impact in the community and dedicated their life to public service.”

The City of Rogers echoed these sentiments in a statement, saying, “Our city has lost a great leader, and he will be greatly missed. We will honor his memory by continuing the work he started and striving to make our community a better place for all.”

Honoring His Memory

Mark Kruger’s dedication to public service is an inspiration to us all. As we mourn his passing, we must also recognize the importance of continuing his work and striving to make our communities better places for everyone. Let us honor his memory by redoubling our efforts to serve others and make a positive impact in our own small way.

Rest in peace, Mark Kruger.

