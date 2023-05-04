Dead – Death – Obituary News : Rogers Councilman’s Death: Limit 60 characters

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Rogers City Council Member Mark Kruger Passes Away

The City of Rogers is mourning the loss of Council Member Mark Kruger, who passed away after almost 35 years of public service, including a long career in local politics. Kruger was first elected in November 1988 and went on to serve on various committees, including the Community Service Committee, Public Safety Committee, and as the Chair of the Transportation Committee.

A Legacy of Dedication to the Community

The City of Rogers expressed its condolences in a Facebook post, stating that Kruger was a dedicated public servant who tirelessly worked to improve the community. Rogers Mayor Greg Hines also paid tribute to Kruger, saying that his legacy will live on in the positive impact he had on the community.

“I am deeply sorry to hear about the passing of Mark Kruger. It is always difficult to lose someone who has made a significant impact in the community and dedicated their life to public service,” Hines said.

Continuing Kruger’s Work

The City of Rogers has vowed to honor Kruger’s memory by continuing the work he started and striving to make the community a better place for all. The city said in a statement that Kruger’s passing is a great loss for the community, but his legacy of dedication will continue to inspire those who knew him.

Grant from Waltons for Ozarks Opera Program

In other news, the Ozarks opera program has received a grant from the Waltons for a new theater building. This grant will help the program expand and provide more opportunities for the community to experience opera and other performing arts.

Fayetteville City Council Funds School Resource Officers

Finally, the Fayetteville City Council has approved a resolution to fund school resource officers. This decision comes after months of debate and discussion regarding the safety of students in Fayetteville schools.

Overall, the region is facing both loss and progress in various areas. But the community remains strong and committed to honoring the legacy of those who have dedicated their lives to making it a better place.

News Source : Spencer Bailey

Source Link :Rogers city councilman passes away/