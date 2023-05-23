Dead – Death – Obituary News : Rolf Harris’ Cause of Death Confirmed as Weeks Ago

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Convicted Sex Offender Rolf Harris Dies of Neck Cancer and “Frailty of Old Age”

Rolf Harris, a disgraced Australian entertainer and former TV presenter, passed away on May 10 at his home in Bray, Berkshire. According to his death certificate, Harris died of neck cancer and “frailty of old age.” The news of his death was announced by a registrar at Maidenhead Town Hall on Tuesday afternoon. In his final years, Harris was reported to be “gravely sick” with neck cancer and was receiving around-the-clock care.

A statement from his family, released through his solicitor, confirmed that Rolf’s funeral had already taken place and asked for privacy, stating that no further comment will be made. Last year, his Berkshire neighbour Portia Wooderson told News Corp Australia that only carers and nurses who care for him 24 hours come and go, and that he can no longer eat.

William Merritt, a private investigator who wrote a book about Rolf’s trials, said that Harris was very ill but kept going despite his health declining dramatically. Harris was a regular on TV for decades before he was jailed for five years and nine months after being convicted of 12 indecent assaults, which took place between 1968 and 1986.

In May 2017, Harris was formally cleared of four unconnected historical sex offences, which he had denied. Later that same year, one of the 12 indecent assault convictions was overturned by the Court of Appeal. Harris was released on licence from HMP Stafford on May 19, 2017, less than three years after his sentence began.

Rolf’s crimes were brought to light by detectives from high-profile sex crime investigation Operation Yewtree. He was the second person convicted under the national inquiry, set up following abuse claims against late DJ and entertainer Jimmy Savile. Due to his conviction, Harris had his 2012 BAFTA fellowship removed and was stripped of his CBE. He also had Australian honours taken away.

Years prior to his conviction, Rolf was made an MBE in the 1960s, OBE a decade later, and CBE in 2006 – the year after he painted the late Queen Elizabeth II’s 80th birthday portrait. The decision to revoke an honour must be approved by the sovereign and can be recommended by the Honours and Appointments Secretariat to the Forfeiture Committee.

In conclusion, the death of Rolf Harris marks the end of a tumultuous life for the disgraced Australian entertainer. Despite his conviction and imprisonment, Harris remained a controversial figure until his death, and his legacy will continue to be debated for years to come.

