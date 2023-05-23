Dead – Death – Obituary News : Rolf Harris Died from Neck Cancer on May 10

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Rolf Harris, the Australian entertainer who was convicted of 12 counts of indecent assault in 2014, has died at the age of 93 after a battle with neck cancer. Harris, who was released from prison in 2017 after serving three years of his five-year, nine-month sentence, had been living in his £5m ($10m) home in Berkshire, England, and his health was believed to have deteriorated. Known for his work as an artist, musician and television presenter, Harris was a familiar face on screens in both Australia and New Zealand. However, his reputation was destroyed by his conviction, which was part of an investigation into child sexual abuse cases that also brought down fellow entertainer Jimmy Savile.

Born in 1930 in Bassendean, Perth, Harris initially found fame in the 1950s as an artist, television star and musician. After studying at the City and Guilds of London Art School in South London, he began a career in television with the BBC in a series of children’s shows. He returned to Australia at the end of the decade, where he cemented his place as a familiar face to Australian audiences by fronting a five-day-a-week children’s show and an evening variety show. Harris went back to the UK with his wife, Alwen Hughes, and the next two decades saw him solidified as a high-profile British entertainer. Starting as the presenter of Hi There and Hey Presto, It’s Rolf in 1964, he went on to host The Rolf Harris Show for almost a decade. He fronted other children’s shows and a short film called Kids Can Say No!, the first British children’s film about sexual abuse which he later brought to New Zealand as a campaign series in 1986. A successful musician who could turn his hand to many an instrument including a didgeridoo and stylophone, Harris’ classic “Tie Me Kangaroo Down Sport” reached number one in Australia in 1960 and in 1992 he was nominated for an ARIA Music Award for Best Comedy Release. He also illustrated the cover of The Great Australian Songbook. He toured throughout New Zealand, Australia and the UK from 1968 to 1975 performing with Kiwi guitarist Gray Bartlett.

Harris’ long-running star status was shockingly brought into disrepute when he became part of a British police investigation called Operation Yewtree in 2013. The operation looked into child sexual abuse cases against Jimmy Savile and others. Harris’ allegations were not linked to Savile and the Australian entertainer denied any wrongdoing. Harris continued to deny myriad allegations brought by women, one as young as 8 at the time of an alleged offence. But in July 2014, he was convicted of 12 counts of indecent assault and sentenced to five years and nine months in prison. Harris also allegedly abused two girls during his visits to New Zealand. But the claims were deemed to be outside the jurisdiction of the court and did not form part of the charges. Following Harris’ conviction, New Zealand’s Maggie Barry came forward to reveal she was groped by the disgraced Australian in a Palmerston North recording studio when she was working as a journalist. She told the Herald more than a dozen New Zealand women approached her to say they were also indecently assaulted after she shared her story.

Since his release from prison, Harris had been stripped of his many accolades for his service to entertainment, charity and communities. Honorary doctorates he had been awarded were rescinded and he was removed from the Aria Hall of Fame, had his Bafta fellow annulled and his once-beloved roles as the face of British Paints and Dulux had also been canned. It is understood Harris had been battling neck cancer while also caring for his ailing wife Alwen, 91, who has Alzheimer’s disease. His death certificate shows he died on May 10 and he has now been cremated. In a statement, his family asked for privacy and said no further comment would be made.

News Source : NZ Herald

Source Link :Rolf Harris dead: Death certificate reveals disgraced Australian entertainer died May 10 from neck cancer/