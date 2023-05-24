Dead – Death – Obituary News : Rolf Harris: Wife, Cause of Death, Age & Net Worth

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Is Rolf Harris’s Wife Still Alive?

Rolf Harris was a well-known Australian entertainer, musician, and famous television personality. He was also a comedian, composer, and convicted criminal for physical abuse. Harris was an inventor of the Wobble board and used unusual instruments in his performances. He began his entertainment career in the early 1950s in television, music, and art. In the mid-era from the 1960s to 1970, Rolf became a very famous television personality in the United Kingdom and started his own show in 1985. Later, Rolf was investigated by UK police in the offense of physical abuse of a child in the Yewtree Operation.

Rolf Harris’s Wife

Rolf was married to Alwen Hughes, a well-known jeweler and sculptor. They met in college and got married in 1958. Unfortunately, Alwen is no longer alive. She passed away in May 2023 due to Alzheimer’s and frailty.

Rolf Harris Death

Rolf Harris, the famous television personality of the 90s era, passed away at the age of 93 in May 2023. He died at his home in Bray, England. Reportedly, Harris was diagnosed with neck cancer in October 2022, and he was unable to talk and was fed with a tube. Harris’s medical condition was very serious, and he was kept under 24-hour care.

Age and Biography

Rolf Harris was born on March 30, 1930, in Bassendean, a suburb of Perth, Western Australia. He was a bright student who attended Bassendean State School and later graduated from the University of Western Australia with a Bachelor of Arts.

Rolf Harris’s Net Worth

Rolf was said to have had a good fortune during his time in television and music. However, at the time of his death, his net worth was estimated to be $19 million dollars.

