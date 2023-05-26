Dead – Death – Obituary News : Rolf Harris’ wife unaware of his death due to dementia

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Rolf Harris’ Wife Unaware of His Death Due to Dementia

Rolf Harris, the disgraced Australian entertainer and convicted paedophile, died on May 10 at the age of 93 after a battle with neck cancer. However, his wife, Alwen, who is 91 and battling dementia, reportedly does not know of his death. The couple had celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary before Harris’ death, and Alwen had always stood by her husband even after he was jailed in 2014. Harris was found guilty of 12 counts of sexual assault and served three years of a five years and nine months sentence. One of the charges was later overturned.

Days before his death, Harris reportedly told his daughter, Bindi, to look after her mother. Alwen is still living in their £7 million mansion in Bray, Berkshire, and receiving 24-hour nursing care. The couple had faced several allegations of sexual assault against young girls, with Harris denying any wrongdoing. He was released on bail without charge, but he was later arrested again and charged with nine counts of indecent assault dating back to the 1980s. The charges involved two girls between 14 and 16 years old, as well as four counts alleging production of indecent child images in 2012.

In December 2014, the Crown Prosecution Service confirmed that Harris was facing three further counts of sexual assault. The new charges were of alleged assault against females aged 19 in 1984, aged 7 or 8 in 1968 or 1969, and aged 14 in 1975. Harris pleaded not guilty to all charges but was found guilty of all 12 counts, with one being later overturned. The judge sentenced him after saying he showed “no remorse”. After his release from prison, he was diagnosed with neck cancer, and in October 2022, it was reported that he was “gravely sick”, with carers needed to monitor him at home.

In a statement released through Harris’ solicitor, his family confirmed his death and said that he had “recently died peacefully surrounded by family and friends and has now been laid to rest”. They asked for privacy and said that no further comment would be made.

The news of Harris’ death has stirred up mixed reactions, with some of his victims expressing relief and others feeling sadness at the end of a long, controversial, and complicated life. Harris’ legacy as a once-beloved entertainer who fell from grace due to his actions will continue to be debated and scrutinised even after his death. For his wife, who is now living with dementia, the news of his passing may not have any impact at all.

Dementia and awareness Coping with loss and dementia Managing grief in dementia patients Supporting caregivers of dementia patients Dementia and end-of-life care

News Source : Alistair McGeorge

Source Link :Rolf Harris’ dementia struck wife is unaware he has died/