Another Week of Sport Wrestling with a Guilty Conscience

Sport has once again found itself grappling with ethical principles, leading to debates about the pursuit of money versus the love of the game. PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan’s decision to partner with the Saudi LIV Tour backers drew criticism from 9/11 families for its hypocrisy, given the public war against LIV that preceded the deal. Despite concerns about Saudi sportswashing, Monahan and other golfers such as Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Cam Smith, Brooks Koepka, and Bryson DeChambeau chose to follow the money and sign on with LIV. Meanwhile, Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema and Lionel Messi both made moves to teams with deep pockets, reinforcing the idea that financial gain is a top priority for many athletes.

The Romance of Sport

While many sports fans may feel disillusioned by the increasing focus on money and power in the industry, there are still moments that remind us why we love the game. Toby Alderweireld’s winning goal in the Belgian Pro League for his hometown club Royal Antwerp was a testament to the power of passion and tradition in sports. Similarly, the upcoming Munster and Leinster hurling finals offer a chance to witness raw, visceral competition that captures the imagination and inspires belief. Despite concerns about the commercialization of sports, these moments of romance and excitement remind us why we keep coming back to the game.

News Source : Extra.ie

Source Link :Romance still exists in Hurling, even if it has died elsewhere/