Dead – Death – Obituary News : Romiro Villegas’ Cause of Death: Update

Tragedy in Visalia: The Brutal Murder of Angelica Ramirez

The tragic story of Angelica “Vicki” Ramirez is one that has haunted the community of Hanford, California, for nearly three decades. On March 3, 1994, the 10-year-old was attending a swap meet with her family when she was brutally abducted, raped, and murdered. Her body was found two days later, and despite decades of efforts by law enforcement officials, the perpetrator remained unknown.

Who Was Angelica Ramirez?

Vicki was born on January 21, 1984, in Hanford, California, to Francisco Tafoya and Angelica Ramirez. She was the oldest child in her family and was described by her loved ones as beautiful and kind. On the day of her abduction, Vicki was not feeling well and was tasked with watching her three younger siblings while her parents sold vegetables at a flea market.

The Abduction and Murder

At around 10:00 am on March 3, Vicki walked to a public restroom near her parents’ vending booth. It was the last time her mother saw her alive. Her family became concerned when she did not return, and they reported her missing to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. After two days of searching, Vicki’s body was found in a canal nearly 30 miles from where she had been abducted. She had been sexually assaulted and strangled to death.

The Search for the Killer

The authorities pursued various leads and interrogated several possible suspects, but they could not identify the perpetrator due to a lack of physical evidence. They obtained the suspect’s DNA from the crime scene and submitted it to the CODIS database every year for the following two decades, but they never got any hits. The breakthrough finally came in February 2022 when they submitted the DNA to GEDMatch and found a match a month later.

The Identification of the Killer

The possible hit was pinpointed to an individual in the Los Angeles area, and the police started an investigation. They took DNA samples from family members associated with the match and ruled them out as suspects except for Ramiro Villegas, who had ties to Tulare County during the time Vicki was abducted and murdered. The detectives positively identified Ramiro as the man who kidnapped, sexually assaulted, and murdered Vicki in March 1994.

The Death of Ramiro Villegas

According to police reports, Ramiro had a lengthy criminal record that included child endangerment, transportation of controlled substances for sale, and operating a drug house. He was released from State Prison in October 2004 before being deported to Mexico. Ramiro’s family told detectives that he died of complications of Valley Fever in Mexico in December 2014. While Vicki’s family felt that justice had slipped, they were relieved to finally have closure and know the identity of their daughter’s killer.

Conclusion

The tragedy of Angelica Ramirez’s brutal murder is a reminder of the importance of never giving up on a case. The tireless efforts of law enforcement officials, combined with advancements in forensic technology, finally led to the identification of her killer nearly three decades later. While it cannot bring Vicki back, her family can finally find closure knowing that her killer has been identified.

